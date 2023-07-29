Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway

Tyler Reddick, who has never led a lap on a short track in a Cup race, will be in good position to do so after winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Reddick won the pole with a lap of 113.689 mph around the three-quarter mile track.

“I got everything out of it, for sure, to get it into the second round (of qualifying)” Reddick told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch.

Reddick will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch, whose Richard Childress Racing team has struggled on short tracks this season. Busch qualified at 113.636 mph.

Denny Hamlin, coming off his victory last weekend at Pocono, starts third. Chase Elliott, who is outside a playoff spot, qualified a season-best fourth.

Reddick’s 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace, qualified fifth.

Kyle Larson, who who upset with Hamlin’s move for the win last weekend at Pocono, qualified 14th.

B.J. McLeod qualified a career-best 21st.