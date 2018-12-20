Vote for best 2018 Cup paint scheme: Championship Round

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_steelersside_230919.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 3 NFL Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Dr. Diandra: Can Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick win before season ends?
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Jimmie Johnson still keeping an eye on Alex Palou and his IndyCar championship run

Top Clips

nbc_smx_losangeleslites_230923.jpg
HLs: SMX World Championship Final, Los Angeles
nbc_cfb_hartmaneverypass_230923.jpg
Every Hartman attempt from ND’s loss to Buckeyes
nbc_cfb_mccordeverypass_230923.jpg
Every McCord attempt from OSU’s big win over Irish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_steelersside_230919.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 3 NFL Sunday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Dr. Diandra: Can Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick win before season ends?
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Jimmie Johnson still keeping an eye on Alex Palou and his IndyCar championship run

Top Clips

nbc_smx_losangeleslites_230923.jpg
HLs: SMX World Championship Final, Los Angeles
nbc_cfb_hartmaneverypass_230923.jpg
Every Hartman attempt from ND’s loss to Buckeyes
nbc_cfb_mccordeverypass_230923.jpg
Every McCord attempt from OSU’s big win over Irish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vote for best 2018 Cup paint scheme: Championship Round

  
Published December 20, 2018 05:36 AM
logo

It’s finally here.

The NBC Sports tournament for 2018’s best Cup Series paint scheme has reached its championship round.

Chase Elliott’s Mountain Dew scheme will go against Ryan Blaney’s PPG scheme.

Voting begins today and will run through Monday.

May the best scheme win.