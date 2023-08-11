William Byron won’t be allowed to qualify at Indy after penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — William Byron will not be permitted to qualify Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after his car failed inspection three times Friday.

As part of the penalties, Byron’s team also had:

— The team’s car chief ejected

— Lost pit stall selection

— Will start at the tail end of the field

— Must serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Byron enters the weekend third in in the points with three races left in the regular season. He has not finished better than 14th in each of the last four races. Byron has won a series-high four races this season.

