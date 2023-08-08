Winners, losers after Michigan Cup race

A look at the winners and losers from the Michigan Cup race:
WINNERS
Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski — Buescher scored his second consecutive victory of the season, while his boss and RFK teammate finished fourth. This marks the first time RFK Racing has had both cars in the top five at Michigan since June 2012. Buescher is the first driver from the organization to win back-to-back races since Carl Edwards in 2010.
Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin— Joe Gibbs Racing teammates had a strong race. Truex’s runner-up result is the sixth time in the last 10 races he’s finished in the top three. Remains the points leader. Hamlin’s third-place finish gives him four consecutive finishes of seventh or better. He has five top-three finishes in the last nine races.
Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez — Trackhouse Racing teammates both had top-10 finishes. Suarez placed sixth. Chastin was seventh. It’s the first time they have finished in the top 10 in the same race since Fontana in February.
Ty Gibbs — Finished 11th and passed Michael McDowell to take over the final playoff spot with three races to go.
LOSERS
Chase Elliott — Blown tire sends Elliott into the wall and to a 36th-place finish. Looking for a bright side? He no longer has to answer questions about pointing his way into the playoffs. He needs a win, but he’s been saying that since he came back, so his mindset hasn’t changed.
Tyler Reddick — Had a strong car until a loose wheel ruined his day, leaving him with a 30th-place finish. Team has struggled with its execution during the summer.
Alex Bowman — Car was damaged in an incident and finished 33rd. Another Hendrick Motorsports driver who needs a win to make the playoffs.