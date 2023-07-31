Winners, losers (team version) at Richmond

A look at the winners and losers after Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway:

WINNERS

RFK Racing — Chris Buescher scored the team’s first victory of the season Sunday at Richmond and secured the first playoff spot for the organization since Brad Keselowski became a part owner before last season. Keselowski finished sixth at Richmond, marking the fourth time in the last 13 races both drivers finished in the top 10. With 14 races left this season, RFK Racing has more top fives, top 10s and stage wins than it did all of last season. Progress is being made.

Buescher takes advantage of 'great hot rod' Chris Buescher says the No. 17 was "so strong" during green flag runs that his win felt like "smooth sailing" and he was hopeful Richmond could be the track to turn things around after the team unloaded so well.

Richard Childress Racing — Kyle Busch finished third and teammate Austin Dillon was ninth. That marks only the third time this season both drivers finished in the top 10. The other two times were at Fontana (Busch won, Dillon was ninth) and the Coca-Cola 600 (Busch was sixth, Dillon was ninth).

Busch analyzes late restart after battling for 3rd Kyle Busch concedes that third place is the finish the No. 8 team deserved, and despite a hot day at Richmond, would have been ready for more racing.

Stewart-Haas Racing — All four of its cars finished 11th or better: Ryan Preece was fifth, Aric Almirola was eighth, Kevin Harvick was 10th and Chase Briscoe was 11th. Preece’s result was his first top 10 of the season. Almirola had his first top 10 since the April Martinsville race.

Preece submits best Cup finish of season Ryan Preece delivers on his optimism after a top-five finish and explains why he was so confident entering the race.

LOSERS

Trackhouse Racing — Ross Chastain finished 24th and teammate Daniel Suarez placed 33rd Sunday. This marked the third time in the last five races that Trackhouse has failed to place a driver in the top 15. In the five races since Chastain won at Nashville, Trackhouse Racing has scored one top-10 finish (a runner-up result by Suarez at Atlanta).

Hendrick Motorsports — None of the team’s four cars finished in the top 10. Chase Elliott led the way, finishing 13th. Alex Bowman placed 18th, Kyle Larson was 19th and William Byron finished 21st. It marks the third time this season that has happened. Hendrick did not place a car in the top 10 at the dirt race at Bristol and the spring Atlanta race. That this happened at Richmond is surprising. Hendrick took the top two spots in the Richmond spring race and had three cars in the top 10 that day. On the plus side, Elliott moved to 40 points from the cutline with four races to go.

