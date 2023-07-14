Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole

LOUDON, N.H. — Chandler Smith scored his second consecutive Xfinity Series pole Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Smith earned his third career series pole with a lap of 126.291 mph. His effort comes after he won the pole at Atlanta last weekend.

Smith said that he apologized on the radio to his team for the lap, thinking it wasn’t good. Told it was the fastest at that point in qualifying, he said he thought it wouldn’t hold up for the pole.

John Hunter Nemechek, coming off his victory last weekend at Atlanta, qualified second after a lap of 126.123 mph.

JR Motorsports drivers Josh Berry (125.649 mph), Justin Allgaier (125.550) and Brandon Jones (125.471) qualified third through fifth. Berry and Jones each tied their best qualifying effort of the season.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Both Ryan Sieg and Kaz Grala went to backup cars Friday after a crash in practice. They will both start at the rear.

Sieg lost his brakes entering Turn 1 and slid up the track into Grala, sending both into the wall.

“That was completely out of my control,” Grala told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “It looks like it was out of (Sieg’s) control too. It’s so unfortunate.”

Grala had been fourth fastest in Xfinity practice with that car before it was damaged.