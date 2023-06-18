 Skip navigation
NBALos Angeles LakersAugustas Marciulionis

Augustas
Marciulionis

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day
LeBron James out to start camp with glute issue, Lakers plan longer ramp up for 40-year-old star
Coach JJ Redick said LeBron has “nerve irritation in the glute” and the team will be cautious bringing him along.
Will LeBron James be back at Lakers media day a year from now? ‘Maybe’
Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26
Elite fantasy forwards set for ‘excellent’ seasons
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
NBA season 2025-26 preview: 7 best duos in the NBA
After one season, Lakers give coach J.J. Redick a contract extension