NBA
Sacramento Kings
Daniel Batcho
DB
Daniel
Batcho
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
The Toronto Raptors hold off a fourth-quarter rally from the Sacramento Kings to win their first preseason game of 2025.
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Jalen Brunson, James Harden among Rotoworld staff fades at current ADPs
Raphielle Johnson
,
+3 More
Raphielle Johnson
,
Cole Huff
,
+2 More
Players to avoid at ADP: Hart, Sabonis, Banchero
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Sleepers 2025-26: Kyshawn George and Nikola Jović among names to watch
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: LeBron James, Paolo Banchero among players to avoid in drafts
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Kings reportedly back in play for potential Jonathan Kuminga trade
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
