 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers rally to beat Mariners 9-3 and force decisive Game 5 in AL Division Series
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kyle Schwarber hits two homers to lift Phillies over Dodgers 8-2 and avoid sweep in NLDS
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wilson hits last-second jumper to lift Aces over Mercury 90-88 for a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers rally to beat Mariners 9-3 and force decisive Game 5 in AL Division Series
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kyle Schwarber hits two homers to lift Phillies over Dodgers 8-2 and avoid sweep in NLDS
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wilson hits last-second jumper to lift Aces over Mercury 90-88 for a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBACharlotte HornetsEric Dixon

Eric
Dixon

nbc_roto_rookietargets_251006.jpg
02:04
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin dive into value picks for rookies in fantasy basketball drafts including Cooper Flagg, V.J Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson and Dylan Harper.
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Sleepers 2025-26: Kyshawn George and Nikola Jović among names to watch
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
Fantasy Basketball: Cooper Flagg leads top 10 rookies for 2025-26