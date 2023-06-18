 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBAMiami HeatGabe Madsen

Gabe
Madsen

nbc_nba_presznheatmagic_251012.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Magic
Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva helped the Magic dispatch the Heat on Sunday night, where Miami fell short despite a strong fourth-quarter effort and double-double from Kel’el Ware.
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Top three-point targets include Payton Pritchard, Norman Powell
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Sleepers 2025-26: Kyshawn George and Nikola Jović among names to watch
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat