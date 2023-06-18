Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
10 Takeaways from Week 8: Georgia’s statement win and Indiana’s growing CFP chances
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians 5-2 and into World Series for 41st time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 3
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to Alaska 1-0
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
10 Takeaways from Week 8: Georgia’s statement win and Indiana’s growing CFP chances
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians 5-2 and into World Series for 41st time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 3
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to Alaska 1-0
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NBA
Grayson Murphy
GM
Grayson
Murphy
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue