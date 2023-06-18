 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Roy set Rocket Classic record with matching 62s in Round 1
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Cassie Porter, Gemma Dryburgh lead LPGA’s team event, with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang one back

Top Clips

Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score
Coffey nets second goal for USWNT against Ireland
Patterson puts USWNT ahead against Ireland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBAMemphis GrizzliesJahmai Mashack

Jahmai
Mashack

02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick handicap a Southwest conference that’s seen some shaking up, such as the Kevin Durant trade and Cooper Flagg draft choice, and explain why the +2000 Grizzlies catch their eyes.
Report: Grizzlies trade picks with Blazers to land Cedric Coward, then Portland shocks by picking Hansen Yang
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft: Schedule, day, time, projected top picks, players to watch, order
2025 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Ace Bailey slides to Wizards, Spurs add Derik Queen
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Latest Kevin Durant trade rumors, Lakers search for center, more
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant wants Spurs not Timberwolves, Suns made no promises
2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: 76ers take Edgecombe, Grizzlies select Sorber after Bane trade