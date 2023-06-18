Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Roy set Rocket Classic record with matching 62s in Round 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cassie Porter, Gemma Dryburgh lead LPGA’s team event, with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang one back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score
Coffey nets second goal for USWNT against Ireland
Patterson puts USWNT ahead against Ireland
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Roy set Rocket Classic record with matching 62s in Round 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cassie Porter, Gemma Dryburgh lead LPGA’s team event, with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang one back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score
Coffey nets second goal for USWNT against Ireland
Patterson puts USWNT ahead against Ireland
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies
Jahmai Mashack
JM
Jahmai
Mashack
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick handicap a Southwest conference that’s seen some shaking up, such as the Kevin Durant trade and Cooper Flagg draft choice, and explain why the +2000 Grizzlies catch their eyes.
Jahmai Mashack
MEM
Shooting Guard
Grizzlies select Jahmai Mashack with No. 59 pick
Report: Grizzlies trade picks with Blazers to land Cedric Coward, then Portland shocks by picking Hansen Yang
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
How to watch 2025 NBA Draft: Schedule, day, time, projected top picks, players to watch, order
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
2025 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Ace Bailey slides to Wizards, Spurs add Derik Queen
Noah Rubin
,
+2 More
Noah Rubin
,
Kurt Helin
,
+1 More
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Latest Kevin Durant trade rumors, Lakers search for center, more
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant wants Spurs not Timberwolves, Suns made no promises
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: 76ers take Edgecombe, Grizzlies select Sorber after Bane trade
Noah Rubin
,
+2 More
Noah Rubin
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
+1 More
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue