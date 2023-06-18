 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_psnffrecap_v2_251005.jpg
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
nbc_nfl_coltsraidersdisc_251006.jpg
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
nbc_nfl_henryintv_251005.jpg
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_psnffrecap_v2_251005.jpg
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
nbc_nfl_coltsraidersdisc_251006.jpg
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
nbc_nfl_henryintv_251005.jpg
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBAOrlando MagicJohnell Davis

Johnell
Davis

nbc_nba_pg_orlvmia_251004.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat
The Magic outlasted the division rival Heat at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in an NBA preseason game.
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: LeBron James, Paolo Banchero among players to avoid in drafts
Hawks, Magic capable of being this year’s Pacers
Fantasy Basketball: Donovan Clingan, Alexandre Sarr among top second-year targets
NBA season 2025-26 preview: Who can be this year’s Indiana Pacers?
Fantasy Basketball Forwards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Kevin Durant says he’ll play in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at age 39 ‘If I’m still me’