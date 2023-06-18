 Skip navigation
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_minjeehlreax_250621.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_minjeehlreax_250621.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start

NBACollege PlayerKobe Sanders

Kobe
Sanders

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Rutgers vs USC
Ace Bailey cancels pre-draft workout with 76ers. Teams are talking, could he slide down draft boards?
Bailey has yet to work out for any team, which, combined with comments from his camp, has him sliding down draft boards.