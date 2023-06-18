 Skip navigation
NBASan Antonio SpursKyle Mangas

Kyle
Mangas

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers
Victor Wembanyama listed as probable, expected to return Saturday in NBA Cup vs. Thunder
Wembanyama missed 12 games with a calf strain but the Spurs went 9-3 without him.
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
NBA pushes back on idea that the league schedule is at heart of increased soft tissue injuries
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC