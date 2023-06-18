 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Snell spectacular and Dodgers barely hold on in 9th to beat Brewers 2-1 in NLCS opener
Wesley Winn.png
Wide Receiver Wesley Winn Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Shadarius Toodle.png
Georgia Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_dalvuta_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsnyk_251013.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_torvwas_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Wizards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Snell spectacular and Dodgers barely hold on in 9th to beat Brewers 2-1 in NLCS opener
Wesley Winn.png
Wide Receiver Wesley Winn Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Shadarius Toodle.png
Georgia Commit Shadarius Toodle Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_dalvuta_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsnyk_251013.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_torvwas_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Wizards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBAAtlanta HawksLamont Butler

Lamont
Butler

nbc_nba_pg_miavsatl_251013.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Hawks
Caleb Houstan hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 12.2 seconds left in overtime to lift the Atlanta Hawks over the Miami Heat in postseason action.
Herro, Fox among ADP fallers in fantasy drafts
NBA season 2025-26 preview: Which player who changed teams will have the biggest impact?
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball 2030: Projecting the top 25 players of the future
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 Preseason Top 200: Nikola Jokić, SGA lead the way; updated LeBron James ranking
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Rockets