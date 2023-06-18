 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani and Hernández power Dodgers past Reds 10-5 with 2 homers each in Wild Card Series opener
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eaglesoffense_250930.jpg
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
nbc_csu_rotw_250930.jpg
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
nbc_csu_morelikely_250930.jpg
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

NBAUtah JazzMatthew Murrell

Matthew
Murrell

NBA: Summer League-Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball: Cooper Flagg leads top 10 rookies for 2025-26
Cooper Flagg stands alone atop our rookie rankings, but which first-year studs round out the top 10?
Veteran Kevin Love will be in Utah’s training camp
Jazz, Walker Kessler remain apart on contract extension, he appears headed to restricted free agency
Germany, Turkiye — both undefeated — advance to face off in EuroBasket final
Luka Doncic’s 39 not enough as Germany beats Slovenia at EuroBasket; Markkanen, Finland advance
Lauri Markkanen, Finland upset Nikola Jokic, Serbia knocking powerhouse out of EuroBasket
How to Watch Serbia vs Finland at EuroBasket 2025: Nikola Jokic vs. Lauri Markkanen