NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 6
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbdq9f4uhpbjaazriaft
Fact or Fiction: Pat Narduzzi should be favorite for ACC Coach of the Year
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ncpknqnurrvsylrzz1cm
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will land a QB from the portal this offseason
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

nbc_edge_bte_mvpodds_241007.jpg
Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
nbc_edge_bte_commanders_241007.jpg
Taking stock of Commanders odds to win NFC East
nbc_edge_bte_coyodds_241007.jpg
Quinn, O’Connell in ‘narrow’ race for COY honors

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 6
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbdq9f4uhpbjaazriaft
Fact or Fiction: Pat Narduzzi should be favorite for ACC Coach of the Year
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ncpknqnurrvsylrzz1cm
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will land a QB from the portal this offseason
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

nbc_edge_bte_mvpodds_241007.jpg
Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
nbc_edge_bte_commanders_241007.jpg
Taking stock of Commanders odds to win NFC East
nbc_edge_bte_coyodds_241007.jpg
Quinn, O’Connell in ‘narrow’ race for COY honors

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Philadelphia 76ers

Max
Fiedler

nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
Joel Embiid will ‘listen’ about load management in effort to be healthy for playoffs
Embiid missed 39 games last season and, while he returned, he was not fully healthy during the playoffs. Again.
Kawhi Leonard reportedly had offseason ‘procedure’ on knee, uncertain to play opening night
Toronto Raptors to retire No. 15 jersey of Vince Carter
Seven NBA players under the most pressure this season
Jayson Tatum says he knew Boston would win title once Minnesota knocked Denver out
Joel Embiid signs three-year, $192.9 million max extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through 2029
Philadelphia mayor announces deal to build new 76ers arena in Center City