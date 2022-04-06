1ST-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST 2ND-PLACE LIVERPOOL IN MASSIVE TOP-OF-THE-TABLE MATCH THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO

NBC Sports’ Premier League Studio Shows Live from the U.K. This Weekend Leading Up to Manchester City-Liverpool

Live On-Site English- and Spanish-Language Announce Teams to Call Manchester City-Liverpool — Arlo White, Lee Dixon & Graeme Le Saux on USA Network; Andres Cantor & Manuel Sol on Telemundo

Manchester City-Liverpool Marks First Time since April 2010 that Top-Two Teams Separated By Only 1 Point Meet This Late in Season

Harry Kane and Fourth-Place Tottenham Visit Aston Villa Saturday, April 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 6, 2022 – Kevin De Bruyne and first-place Manchester City host Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool in a crucial top-of-the-table matchup this Sunday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City (73 points) sit one point ahead of Liverpool (72) for first place. City and Liverpool have combined to win the past four Premier League titles: Manchester City in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21, and Liverpool in 2019-20. Manchester City topped Burnley, 2-0, last weekend and Liverpool defeated Watford, 2-0, marking their 10th consecutive Premier League victory. This is the latest into a Premier League season the top-two teams face one another separated by one point since Manchester United against Chelsea in April 2010.

NBC Sports’ match commentary team of Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux and Telemundo Deportes’ play-by-play commentator Andres Cantor and analyst Manuel Sol will call the Manchester City-Liverpool match live from Etihad Stadium.

Leading up to Sunday’s massive Manchester City-Liverpool match, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will travel to the U.K. to host special shows pitch-side beginning this Friday, April 8.

This week’s coverage kicks off Friday, with Lowe, Earle, and Howard hosting Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network from St. James’ Park, ahead of Newcastle against Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). White and Mustoe will call the match.

On Saturday, April 9, Lowe, Mustoe, and Howard will host Premier League Mornings live from Villa Park beginning at 7 a.m. ET. At 7:30 a.m. ET, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United visit Everton on USA Network and Universo.

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Southampton v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Watford v. Leeds United (Peacock). During the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Then at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Harry Kane and Tottenham – who moved into fourth place after a 5-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend – visit Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock and Universo. White and Earle will call the action live from Villa Park.

Coverage on Sunday begins at 8 a.m. ET with Lowe, Earle, Mustoe, and Howard hosting Premier League Mornings live from Etihad Stadium. At 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Norwich City v. Burnley (USA Network), Brentford v. West Ham (Peacock), and Leicester City v. Crystal Palace (Peacock).

Following Manchester City-Liverpool on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe preview Manchester City-Liverpool, discuss Manchester United and Chelsea disappointments, and more. As part of NBC Sports’ celebration of women’s history, “The 2 Robbies” podcast has released a series of episodes featuring interviews with Karen Carney, the Women of Watford hosted by Hornets defender, Christian Kabasele, Norwich City’s Head of Emerging Talent, Mariela Nisotaki, Premier League referee, Sian Massey-Ellis, and Tottenham performance psychologist, Helen Richardson-Walsh. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 32 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Apr. 9 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Southampton v. Chelsea Sat., Apr. 9 10 a.m. – Peacock Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion Sat., Apr. 9 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Aston Villa v. Tottenham Sun., Apr. 10 9 – USA Network Norwich City v. Burnley Sun., Apr. 10 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester City v. Liverpool

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Apr. 8 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Apr. 8 3 p.m. Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Fri., Apr. 8 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Apr. 9 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 9 7:30 a.m. Everton v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 9 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 9 10 a.m. Southampton v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 9 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Apr. 9 10 a.m. Watford v. Leeds United Peacock Sat., Apr. 9 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 9 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 9 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Tottenham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Apr. 10 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 10 9 a.m. Norwich City v. Burnley USA Network Sun., Apr. 10 9 a.m. Brentford v. West Ham Peacock Sun., Apr. 10 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sun., Apr. 10 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Apr. 10 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 10 1:30 a.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–