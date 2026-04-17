2026 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, matchups for first round including Lakers vs. Rockets

The NBA Playoffs are here! Finally, games every night with weight and meaning. No more tanking — or worse yet, the endless discussion about tanking. Just teams putting their best five on the court, diving deep into strategy, and going all out to win.

Here are the playoff brackets and updated scores — plus the times and where to watch anything — starting with the first round. This story will be updated through the NBA Finals. Here’s what you need to know.

When do the NBA Playoffs begin?

The first round starts on Saturday, April 18, with four games. Play in the first round will potentially continue into May (depending on whether a series goes seven games). The times and dates for the second round and the conference finals have yet to be set.

When do the NBA Finals begin?

The NBA Finals tip off on June 3, with the first game set for 8:30 ET (broadcast on ABC) at the arena of the Finals team with the better regular-season record (Oklahoma City has the best record overall in the league and would have home-court advantage against anyone in the Finals).

NBA Eastern Conference, Western Conference playoff bracket

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bqSnxeDnzv — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2026

NBA Playoffs Schedule 2026

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

First-Round Games

Eastern Conference

#1 Detroit vs. #8 Orlando/Charlotte

Game 1: Orlando/Charlotte at Detroit, Sunday April 19 (6:30 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 2: Orlando/Charlotte at Detroit, Wednesday April 22 (7 ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Detroit at Orlando/Charlotte April 25 (1 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 4: Detroit at Orlando/Charlotte April 27 (TBD)

* Game 5: Orlando/Charlotte at Detroit April 29 (TBD)

* Game 6: Detroit at Orlando/Charlotte May 1 (TBD)

* Game 7: Orlando/Charlotte at Detroit May 3 (TBD)

(2) Boston vs. (7) Philadelphia

Game 1: Philadelphia at Boston, Sunday April 19 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Philadelphia at Boston, Tuesday April 21 (7 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: Boston at Philadelphia, April 24 (7 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: Boston at Philadelphia, April 26 (7 ET, NBC/Peacock)

*Game 5: Philadelphia at Boston, April 28 (TBD)

*Game 6: Boston at Philadelphia, April 30 (TBD)

*Game 7: Philadelphia at Boston, May 2 (TBD)

(3) New York vs. (6) Atlanta

Game 1: Atlanta at New York, Saturday April 18 (6 ET, Prime Video)

Game 2: Atlanta at New York, Monday April 20 (8 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: New York at Atlanta, Thursday April 23 (7 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: New York at Atlanta, April 25 (6 ET, NBC)

* Game 5: Atlanta at New York, April 28 (TBD)

* Game 6: New York at Atlanta, April 30 (TBD)

* Game 7: Atlanta at New York, May 2 (TBD)

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Toronto

Game 1: Toronto at Cleveland, Saturday April 18 (1 ET, Prime Video)

Game 2: Toronto at Cleveland, Monday April 20 (7 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: Cleveland at Toronto, Thursday April 23 (8 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: Cleveland at Toronto, April 26 (1 ET, ESPN)

* Game 5: Toronto at Cleveland, April 29 (TBD)

* Game 6: Cleveland at Toronto, May 1 (TBD)

* Game 7: Toronto at Cleveland, May 3 (TBD)

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (8) Phoenix/Golden State

Game 1: Phoenix/Golden State at Oklahoma City, Sunday April 19 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Phoenix/Golden State at Oklahoma City, Wednesday April 22 (9:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Oklahoma City at Phoenix/Golden State, April 25 (3:30 ET, NBC)

Game 4: Oklahoma City at Phoenix/Golden State, April 27 (TBD)

* Game 5: Phoenix/Golden State at Oklahoma City, April 29 (TBD)

* Game 6: Oklahoma City at Phoenix/Golden State, May 1 (TBD)

* Game 7: Phoenix/Golden State at Oklahoma City, May 3 (TBD)

(2) San Antonio vs. (7) Portland

Game 1: Portland at San Antonio, Sunday April 19 (9 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 2: Portland at San Antonio, Tuesday April 21 (8 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: San Antonio at Portland, April 24 (10:30 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: San Antonio at Portland. April 26 (3:30 ET, ESPN)

* Game 5: Portland at San Antonio, April 28 (TBD)

* Game 6: San Antonio at Portland, April 30 (TBD)

* Game 7: Portland at San Antonio, May 2 (TBD)

(3) Denver vs. (6) Minnesota

Game 1: Minnesota at Denver, Saturday April 18 (3:30 ET, Prime Video)

Game 2: Minnesota at Denver, Monday April 20 (10:30 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: Denver at Minnesota, Thursday April 23 (9:30 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: Denver at Minnesota, April 25 (8:30 ET, ABC)

* Game 5: Minnesota at Denver, April 27 (TBD)

* Game 6: Denver at Minnesota, April 30 (TBD)

* Game 7: Minnesota at Denver, May 2 (TBD)

(4) Los Angeles vs. (5) Houston

Game 1: Houston at Los Angeles, Saturday April 18 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Houston at Los Angeles, Tuesday April 21 (10:30 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Game 3: Los Angeles at Houston, Friday April 24 (8 ET, Prime Video)

Game 4: Los Angeles at Houston, April 26 (9:30 ET, NBC/Peacock)

* Game 5: Houston at Los Angeles, April 29 (TBD)

* Game 6: Los Angeles at Houston, May 1 (TBD)

* Game 7: Houston at Los Angeles, May 3 (TBD)

