AHMED FAREED NAMED HOST OF MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF ON PEACOCK

  
Published April 26, 2022 08:29 AM
mlb_sunday_leadoff

MLB Sunday Leadoff Begins May 8 with Boston Red Sox Hosting Chicago White Sox from Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC; Pregame Coverage Starts at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock

Fareed to Work at Two of Sports’ Most Iconic Venues on Weekend of May 7-8 as Part of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby Coverage on Sat., May 7 at and Sun., May 8 at Fenway Park

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 26, 2022 – NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed will host “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” Peacock’s exclusive Sunday morning Major League Baseball package, it was announced today.

Beginning on May 8 with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET (pregame at 11 a.m. ET), Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock. White Sox-Red Sox will also be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Fareed has an extensive baseball background, serving as a host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California from 2013-18, covering MLB’s San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s. He also served as an anchor and reporter for Giants Pregame Live and Giants Postgame Live. Prior to joining NBC Sports Bay Area, Fareed hosted MLB Network’s news and highlight show, Quick Pitch, for two years.

“Baseball has so much going for it. The current talent level of the players coupled with the sports’ deep tradition makes for a truly one-of-a-kind experience,” said Fareed. “I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to celebrate the sport with fans every Sunday.”

“Having served as the lead baseball commentator in the Bay Area for six years, Ahmed’s experience and extraordinary passion for the game make him the perfect candidate to host MLB Sunday Leadoff,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer.

On the weekend of May 7-8, Fareed will broadcast from two of sports’ most iconic venues: Churchill Downs and Fenway Park, as he will also work on NBC Sports’ coverage of the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Since March 2019, Fareed has served as a host and reporter on a variety of properties across NBC Sports’ portfolio, including Triple Crown horse racing, Premier League and rugby. Additionally, Fareed hosted 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network, marking his third assignment for NBC Olympics.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

DateTimeMatchup
May 811:30 a.m. ETChicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
May 1511:30 a.m. ETSan Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
May 2211:30 a.m. ETSt. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
May 2911:30 a.m. ETSan Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
June 511:30 a.m. ETDetroit Tigers at New York Yankees
June 1211:30 a.m. ETOakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
June 19Noon ETPhiladelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
June 26Noon ETNew York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3Noon ETKansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10Noon ETLos Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17Noon ETKansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates


