Alan Shearer and Gary Cahill to join football fans and NBC Sports’ Studio Team at Premier League Mornings Live Orlando

Two-Day Event to Take Place at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk across January 21-22, 2023

Premier League title winners Alan Shearer and Gary Cahill will join NBC Sports’ studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard on-location for Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays in Orlando, which takes place across January 21-22, 2023.

The Orlando fan festival is the eighth Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League, and the second this season, following the Philadelphia fan fest in October. More than 50,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events to date, which create a unique matchday experience for fans on-site and display the energy and passion of the Premier League for millions watching at home.

Alan Shearer is the Premier League’s record goal-scorer having netted 260 goals over his illustrious career, which also saw him win three Golden Boots and score 34 goals for Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 season to help them win the Premier League title.

Alan Shearer said: “The Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fests are always a great opportunity to meet passionate football fans in the US and witness the love they have for their clubs and the game. This will be the sixth Fan Fest I have been to and it’s great to see how much the event has grown since they started in 2018.

“We kick off the weekend with Liverpool v. Chelsea and finish with Arsenal v. Manchester United, so it’s set to be an exciting weekend for Premier League football. I hope lots of fans register for this free event, come down to see the live broadcast and get involved in the family-friendly activities.”

Gary Cahill will be attending his first Premier League Mornings Live event through Nike, having recently announced his retirement from the game. Cahill won the Premier League title twice with Chelsea during an eight-season stint with the Blues, as well as helping them to lift the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, two FA Cups and a League Cup.

Gary Cahill added: “I’ve heard brilliant things about the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fests and can’t wait to be a part of the weekend. Orlando is going to be an amazing location for the Fan Fest, so it’s great that football fans will be able to watch high-tempo Premier League action with the backdrop of Universal CityWalk.”

Premier League club mascots, the Premier League Trophy and other special guests will also be on-site during the two-day event.

All fans looking to attend the Orlando Fan Fest on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January 2023 can register for free here.

Following is the full Premier League schedule for Sat, Jan. 21-Sunday, Jan. 22 (all times ET, subject to change): Date Time Match Platform Sat., Jan.21 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays Peacock Sat., Jan.21 7:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Chelsea Peacock Sat., Jan.21 9:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays USA Network, Peacock Sat., Jan.21 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network Sat., Jan.21 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Jan.21 10 a.m. Southampton v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Jan.21 10 a.m. West Ham United v. Everton Peacock Sat., Jan.21 12:30 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Newcastle United NBC, Peacock Sat., Jan. 21 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Jan. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays USA Network, Peacock Sun., Jan. 22 9 a.m. Manchester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network Sun., Jan. 22 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Brentford Peacock Sun., Jan. 22 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock Sun., Jan. 22 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock

