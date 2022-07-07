AMERICAN NEILSON POWLESS IN SECOND PLACE AS LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 109TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK & USA NETWORK

Live Coverage of Stage 7 Tomorrow with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock; Race Coverage Continues at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Two-Time Reigning Champion Tadej Pogačar Holds General Classification Lead Heading into Stage 7; Powless Sits in Second Place by Just Four Seconds

Peacock To Stream Live, Commercial-Free Coverage of Every Stage from Start to Finish and Select Early Morning Stages Exclusively as They Happen

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 7, 2022 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 109th Tour de France continues this week on Peacock and USA Network as the Tour enters Stage 7, beginning in Tomblaine and finishing in La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Live coverage of Stage 7 begins tomorrow, Friday, July 8, at 6:30 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock. Tomorrow’s live race coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock, and continues at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Two-time reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won Stage 6, marking his first stage victory of this year’s race and vaulting him into the general classification lead. American Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) is in second place heading into Stage 7, trailing Pogačar by just four seconds, followed by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo – Visma) of Denmark in third place.

NBC Sports’ live coverage of all 21 stages culminates with the final stage on Sunday, July 24, live at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including MLB Sunday Leadoff, golf, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Triple Crown horse racing, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2022 Tour de France features Phil Liggett, universally known as the “voice of cycling,” who calls play-by-play race action, marking the 50th time he will cover the Tour de France , and his 45th time calling the race on television. Bob Roll joins Liggett on the call as an analyst, with Liggett and Roll on site at each stage of the Tour de France for the first time since 2019. Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Robbie Hunter serve as reporters.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage, along with former professional cyclist and analyst Christian Vande Velde and American Grand Tour champion Chris Horner.

NBC SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA:

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world through the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page and @NBCSNCycling on Twitter. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC and USA Network is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Fri., July 8 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine / La Super Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine / La Super Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 9 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 8: Dole / Lausanne (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 8: Dole / Lausanne (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sun., July 10 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle / Chatel Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle / Chatel Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 12 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil / Megeve (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil / Megeve (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 13 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville / Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville / Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 14 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 12: Briancon / Alpe D’Huez (LIVE) Peacock 3 p.m. Stage 12: Briancon / Alpe D’Huez USA Network Fri., July 15 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans / Saint-Etienne (LIVE) Peacock 3 p.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans / Saint-Etienne USA Network Sat., July 16 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:10 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne / Mende (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne / Mende (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sun., July 17 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 19 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne / Foix (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne / Foix (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 20 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 21 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Fri., July 22 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac / Cahors (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac / Cahors (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 23 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival / Rocamadour (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival / Rocamadour (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun. July 24 10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 10:30 a.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena / Paris Champs-Elysees (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 2 p.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena / Paris Champs-Elysees NBC





- NBC SPORTS -v