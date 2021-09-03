ATA FOOTBALL AND NBC SPORTS TEAM TO PRESENT MORE THAN 100 WOMEN’S SOCCER MATCHES FROM TOP INTERNATIONAL LEAGUES THIS SEASON, BEGINNING TODAY WITH MANCHESTER UNITED-READING LIVE AT 2:45 PM ET

MIAMI, FL (SEPTEMBER 3, 2021) -- ata football a women’s soccer company with a mission to elevate the game globally through unprecedented access and a community of fans, coaches and players, announced an exclusive U.S. partnership with NBC Sports to increase visibility for the best women’s soccer matches from around the world. NBC Sports and ata football teamed in 2020-21 to present 50 Barclay’s FA WSL matches across their platforms. This season, NBC Sports’ coverage of Barclay’s FA WSL coverage increases to 57 matches, including two on NBC and the remainder across CNBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports and ata football will also feature select, high-profile live matchups from D1 Arkema (French) and Primera Iberdrola (Spanish) expanding access to women’s soccer’s most iconic clubs and biggest stars through ata football’s exclusive league rights and agreements. Initial action kicks off this weekend with six matches including:

Barclay’s FA WSL









Friday, September 3 rd : Manchester United vs. Reading; LIVE 2:45 p.m. ET on com atafootball.com Saturday, September 4 th : Everton vs. Manchester City; LIVE 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app; same day delay at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and atafootball.com Sunday, September 5 th : Arsenal vs. Chelsea; LIVE 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app; same day delay at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and atafootball.com



D1 Arkema









Friday, September 3 rd : Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Paris Saint-Germain; LIVE 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app and atafootball.com Sunday, September 5 th : Olympique Lyonnais vs. As Saint-Étienne; LIVE 7:00 a.m. ET on atafootball.com



Primera Iberdrola









Saturday, September 4 th : FC Barcelona vs. UDG Tenerife Egatesa; LIVE 6:00 a.m. ET on atafootball.com



“We’re excited to expand our partnership with ata football to bring top flight international women’s soccer to millions of Americans,” said Wendy Bass, NBC Sports Senior Vice President of Programming & Rights Management.

The extension of its partnership with NBC Sports is a testament to ata football’s accelerated brand growth and its recognition as a “one-stop-shop” for the global women’s soccer community. “Our vision from day one has been to make women’s soccer more visible, accessible and valued,” said Co-Founder and General Manager of ata football, Esmeralda Negron. “NBC Sports has been a tremendous partner, and we’re thankful for their role in putting the best in the world on center stage leveraging our exclusive rights and league relationships.”

In addition to their broadcast across NBC Sports properties, certain matches will be simulcast at atafootball.com. The site streams matches and exclusive highlights from around the world, as well as premium content via partners like Just Women’s Sports and The Equalizer, instructional videos, and virtual events. Users can subscribe to view live matches and gain unlimited content access at http://atafootball.com/members for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual subscription.

ata football is supported by Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners. The company is part of 777’s growing portfolio of sports, media and entertainment properties. Other investments include Fanatiz, 1190 Sports, Nunchee, Sevilla FC and the London Lions.

About ata football

ata football provides a holistic, vibrant, global community for all that is women’s football. Using our broad partnerships with premium distributors, paired with deep grassroots and elite player engagement, we’ve built an exhaustive digital platform and network to invest in women’s football. This investment lifts up all levels of the sport which allows for unprecedented access to live and on-demand matches, virtual events with coaches and players, and more premium content. When you join the ata football community you are joining a movement to shape women’s football and raise its profile – now and for generations of young female footballers to come. For more information, visit www.atafootball.com.

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports EDGE, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and two direct-to-consumer products - NBC Sports Gold and GolfPass. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

About 777 Partners

777 Partners is a Miami-based private investment platform that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals, with a strong focus on financial services. Founded in 2015, 777 has grown from a single specialty finance business in Miami to a global holding company that owns and controls fifty portfolio businesses across five continents.