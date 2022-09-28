BLOCKBUSTER PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKEND: ARSENAL HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO; MANCHESTER DERBY SUNDAY AT 9 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Four of Top Five Clubs in Premier League Table Featured Across Two Derbies this Weekend: First-Place Arsenal v. Third-Place Tottenham in North London Derby & Second-Place Manchester City v. Fifth-Place Manchester United in Manchester Derby

Saturday Triple-Header on USA Network Features Arsenal-Tottenham (7:30 a.m. ET), Crystal Palace-Chelsea (10 a.m. ET), and West Ham-Wolverhampton Wanderers (12:30 p.m. ET)

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 28, 2022 – Two massive derby fixtures highlight Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend as first-place Arsenal host third-place Tottenham in the North London Derby this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and fifth-place Manchester United visit second-place Manchester City in the Manchester Derby this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock .

Saturday’s North London Derby features Arsenal, who topped Brentford, 3-0, on Sept. 18, and Tottenham, who beat Leicester City, 6-2, on Sept. 17 as Heung-Min Son netted a hat trick. Arsenal sit in first place with 18 points this season, one point ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham (17). Tottenham are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season (Manchester City). Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

Sunday’s Manchester Derby marks the 188th edition of the historic matchup and the 19th time NBC Sports will present the fixture. Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3-0, on Sept. 17. City’s Erling Haaland, who leads the Premier League with 11 goals this season, has scored at least one goal in each of his last five PL appearances. Manchester United have won four consecutive Premier League matches, including a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in their most recent PL match on Sept. 4. Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium. Peacock will also present the match in Spanish, with Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol calling the action.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into Arsenal-Tottenham. Five matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Brentford (Peacock), Fulham v. Newcastle (Peacock), Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Southampton v. Everton (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Liverpool-Brighton & Hove Albion match live in Spanish with Cantor and Sol calling the action. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Saturday’s coverage concludes with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage on Sunday begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock leading into the Manchester Derby (9 a.m. ET, Peacock). At 11:30 a.m. ET, Aston Villa visit and Leeds United on USA Network and Universo.

This weekend’s coverage concludes Monday, Oct. 3 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network followed by Leicester City hosting Nottingham Forest at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Following the match is Goal Zone is at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE TO BRING “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL TO PHILADELPHIA ON OCTOBER 15-16

NBC Sports and the Premier League are traveling to Philadelphia for the next Premier League Mornings Live fan festival, on October 15-16. The two-day fan festival will take place at Dilworth Park, located outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall in Center City, and features live action from nine Premier League fixtures presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo.

Click here for more information.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe are joined by professional golfer Billy Horschel, who is a West Ham supporter. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Crystal Palace v. Chelsea Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. – Peacock Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion Sat., Oct. 1 12:30 p.m. – USA Network, Universo West Ham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Sun., Oct. 2 9 a.m. – Peacock Manchester City v. Manchester United Sun., Oct. 2 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Leeds United v. Aston Villa

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock's expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 1 7 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 1 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 1 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. Fulham v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. Southampton v. Everton Peacock Sat., Oct. 1 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 1 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 1 12:30 p.m. West Ham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 1 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Oct. 2 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., Oct. 2 9 a.m. Manchester City v. Manchester United Peacock Sun., Oct. 2 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 2 11:30 a.m. Leeds United v. Aston Villa USA Network, Universo Sun., Oct. 2 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Oct. 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Oct. 3 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Mon., Oct. 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

