BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR “BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES: WIN AND YOU’RE IN” ON ROAD TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Series Continues for 10th Year on NBC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 11, 2023) ― The Breeders’ Cup today announced the 2023 “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” television schedule. Consisting of six live programs across NBC, CNBC, and FOX, the series features key automatic qualifying races at premier racetracks on the road to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Now in its 10th year with NBC Sports, the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” spotlights North America’s top horses as they compete for an automatic starting position, and free entry, into a corresponding divisional race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. The 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

“We are delighted to continue our strong partnership with NBC, who have helped showcase the Breeders’ Cup to millions of fans over the past decade,” said Drew Fleming, President and CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “I am also pleased we will expand our reach this summer through our new initiative with FOX and NYRA. As we seek to bring the most comprehensive and innovative coverage of horse racing to viewers across the country leading to the World Championships, these vital networks have a proven track record of delivering on that goal.”

All Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series coverage on NBC and CNBC will be simul-streamed on Peacock. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

“We are excited to continue our longtime partnership with Breeders’ Cup, showcasing the world’s best horses in Challenge Series racing on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock, and culminating at Santa Anita in November at the World Championships,” said Gary Quinn, NBC Sports Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties.

Coverage of the 2023 Challenge Series will be anchored by three NBC broadcasts, one FOX broadcast, and two CNBC programs.

NBC and Peacock kick off the action July 1 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky with the Stephen Foster Stakes (G1), a Win and You’re In race for the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). Up next on NBC and Peacock is another Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic qualifier, the July 22 Haskell Stakes (G1) from Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

On Aug. 12, Breeders’ Cup and NYRA will partner to provide special coverage of the Fourstardave Stakes (G1) on FOX, a Win and You’re In race for the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile Presented by PDJF (G1). The Fourstardave will be broadcast live from Saratoga Race Course in its 160th season of racing.

NBC and Peacock resume coverage of the Challenge Series Sept. 16 from Woodbine Racetrack where the Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1) offers another spot in the starting gate for the Breeders’ Cup Mile. An automatic qualifying position for a Future Stars Friday turf race will also be on the line from the Ontario, Canada track.

A blockbuster day of racing will be presented Oct. 7 on CNBC and Peacock, with coverage from Santa Anita Park and Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Among the Santa Anita races, the American Pharoah Stakes (G1) offers a free starting spot in the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G1). From Keeneland, the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) awards a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) presents automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup Mile, and the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G1) offers a spot in the gate for the $1 million PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1). On Oct. 8 at Keeneland, the CNBC and Peacock presentation will feature the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1) and the Castle & Key Bourbon Stakes (G2). The Spinster offers an automatic starting position in the $2 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) and the Bourbon Stakes will give the winner a free spot into the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

Horses from around the globe will participate in the full Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, featuring 80 qualifying races in 11 countries. Many of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge races will also be televised on FanDuel TV, which will provide extensive special programming in the run-up to the World Championships. FanDuel, the Official ADW Partner, Official Sports Wagering Partner, Official Fantasy Sports Partner, and Official Mobile Casino Partner of the Breeders’ Cup, continues to serve as title partner of the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) and the $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1).

“Thanks to our strategic partner FanDuel, extensive coverage on FanDuel TV will bring even more exciting action to fans in the run-up to the World Championships,” Fleming said.

The complete Challenge Series television schedule can be viewed at BreedersCup.com/races/challenge-series .

