Brunson, Hart, others react to trade of Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle

The trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official. With the Timberwolves over the luxury tax’s second apron and the Knicks hard capped at that same tax line, there are a lot of restrictions in the new CBA for this trade, forcing the sides to pull in Charlotte as a third team and a lot of minimum players and others getting sucked into the deal to make it work. That has yet to become official with the league, but it will soon.

However, it was not official before Monday’s media days for the Knicks and Timberwolves, which meant the players involved were not there and nobody was supposed to discuss it. That led to a lot of questions about it nobody was supposed to answer. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was classic in shooting down queries.

Tom Thibodeau is asked about coaching Karl-Anthony Towns in the past:



"Good try" pic.twitter.com/Akp5ZIRUxm — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 30, 2024

That became the loophole reporters used — guys in front of the mic couldn’t talk about the trade but could talk about players going out. In Minnesota, Anthony Edwards admitted that losing Towns stung for him.

#Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on KAT:



“I think everyone knows KAT’s my brother, so that one definitely hurt. It’s a business.” @FOX9 @Fox9Sports pic.twitter.com/F41vmJdAxo — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) September 30, 2024

There was a lot of love for Randle and DiVincenzo from their former Knicks teammates.

Jalen Brunson reflects on Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo:



"Thankful that Julius welcomed me with open arms here. The memories we made together was really fun."



"Donte was a groomsman in my wedding, that should tell you everything you need to know. Love him to death." pic.twitter.com/1J6glhY1kl — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 30, 2024

Josh Hart on Julius Randle & Donte DiVincenzo: “When they come here, I hope and know that the Garden is going to show both of those guys love for the sacrifices they made in a Knicks jersey.” Hart also notes that Randle helped change NYK’s trajectory: pic.twitter.com/XSb1XPaWWB — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 30, 2024

How DiVincenzo feels about the trade depends on who you ask (nobody could ask him directly, he couldn’t participate in media day). One report said that DiVincenzo didn’t like the idea of the reduced role he would get this season on a deeper Knicks roster, while another said he was less thrilled about the Villanova Knicks reunion than others. However, Stephan Bondy of the New York Post countered that.

A league source refuted reports that Donte DiVincenzo was unhappy with idea of coming off the bench next season and wanted to leave Knicks. Source says he was "pumped" about next season and playing with Mikal Bridges. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) September 30, 2024

This trade doesn’t get done without DiVincenzo going to Minnesota, with Towns gone they need his shooting — he set the record for made 3s by a Knick last season — and what he brings in terms of depth. What a role player wants or doesn’t want is irrelevant in a trade like this and is little more than spin by teams.

Expect the trade to become official in the next few days.