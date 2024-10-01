 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
How a few tweaks could make a major difference in Presidents Cup’s future
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
The Regression Files Week 5: Geno Smith and Sam Darnold headed in different directions?
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
NASCAR to examine rule in offseason that eliminated Josh Berry after Kansas incident

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mnfreview_241001.jpg
Goff completes all passes, but no perfect game
nbc_golf_tourismireland_241001.JPG
Adare Manor in Ireland almost too good to be true
nbc_t24_deegancoast_241001.JPG
Deegan: East coast championship first, then west

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
How a few tweaks could make a major difference in Presidents Cup’s future
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
The Regression Files Week 5: Geno Smith and Sam Darnold headed in different directions?
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
NASCAR to examine rule in offseason that eliminated Josh Berry after Kansas incident

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mnfreview_241001.jpg
Goff completes all passes, but no perfect game
nbc_golf_tourismireland_241001.JPG
Adare Manor in Ireland almost too good to be true
nbc_t24_deegancoast_241001.JPG
Deegan: East coast championship first, then west

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brunson, Hart, others react to trade of Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle

  
Published October 1, 2024 10:41 AM

The trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official. With the Timberwolves over the luxury tax’s second apron and the Knicks hard capped at that same tax line, there are a lot of restrictions in the new CBA for this trade, forcing the sides to pull in Charlotte as a third team and a lot of minimum players and others getting sucked into the deal to make it work. That has yet to become official with the league, but it will soon.

However, it was not official before Monday’s media days for the Knicks and Timberwolves, which meant the players involved were not there and nobody was supposed to discuss it. That led to a lot of questions about it nobody was supposed to answer. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was classic in shooting down queries.

That became the loophole reporters used — guys in front of the mic couldn’t talk about the trade but could talk about players going out. In Minnesota, Anthony Edwards admitted that losing Towns stung for him.

There was a lot of love for Randle and DiVincenzo from their former Knicks teammates.

How DiVincenzo feels about the trade depends on who you ask (nobody could ask him directly, he couldn’t participate in media day). One report said that DiVincenzo didn’t like the idea of the reduced role he would get this season on a deeper Knicks roster, while another said he was less thrilled about the Villanova Knicks reunion than others. However, Stephan Bondy of the New York Post countered that.

This trade doesn’t get done without DiVincenzo going to Minnesota, with Towns gone they need his shooting — he set the record for made 3s by a Knick last season — and what he brings in terms of depth. What a role player wants or doesn’t want is irrelevant in a trade like this and is little more than spin by teams.

Expect the trade to become official in the next few days.

Mentions
Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson Donte DiVincenzo.png Donte DiVincenzo Julius Randle.png Julius Randle Karl-Anthony Towns.png Karl-Anthony Towns Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Josh Hart.png Josh Hart