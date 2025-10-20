 Skip navigation
Bulls’ Coby White still out with calf strain, will miss at least first two weeks of season

  
Published October 20, 2025 01:37 PM

Chicago point guard Coby White has been battling a strained calf since an offseason workout in August, and it is going to keep him out for the first couple weeks of the season at least, the Bulls announced Monday.

Coach Billy Donovan said over the weekend things were trending toward White being available when the season started — he did take some contact in practice last weekend — but White himself hinted he might not be ready. He will miss not only the Bulls’ opener Wednesday against the Pistons but at least five more games after that.

White is expected to move into the starting backcourt next to Josh Giddey once healthy, but for the first couple of weeks expect more Kevin Huerter, Isaac Okoro and Ayo Dosunmu taking up those minutes.

White averaged a career best 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds a game last season and wanted to prove he could sustain that this season and heading into free agency next summer. White has told the Bulls he is not signing an extension with them because what they are allowed to offer (Chicago can only offer four-years, $89 million, based off the $12.9 million he makes this season, but his market next summer should be closer to $120 million or more for four years, so he will wait).

