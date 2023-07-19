 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17
Jonas Vingegaard nears Tour de France repeat title after Tadej Pogacar dropped in stage 17
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Roger Penske tire Dallara
IndyCar strengthens rear-wheel retaining nuts for Iowa Speedway after flying tire at Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg17finish_230719.jpg
Tour de France 2023: Stage 17 finish
nbc_golf_lfto_wyndhamclarkpresser_230719.jpg
Clark: Links is the ‘purest test of golf’
nbc_golf_lfto_theopenwinnings_230719.jpg
Can golf afford to continue increasing purses?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17
Jonas Vingegaard nears Tour de France repeat title after Tadej Pogacar dropped in stage 17
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Roger Penske tire Dallara
IndyCar strengthens rear-wheel retaining nuts for Iowa Speedway after flying tire at Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg17finish_230719.jpg
Tour de France 2023: Stage 17 finish
nbc_golf_lfto_wyndhamclarkpresser_230719.jpg
Clark: Links is the ‘purest test of golf’
nbc_golf_lfto_theopenwinnings_230719.jpg
Can golf afford to continue increasing purses?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cavaliers, Nets headed to Paris for NBA regular season game in January

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 19, 2023 11:31 AM
City Skylines as Paris Proves Hard to Resist for Big Banks

The Eiffel tower viewed from Trocadero Square in Paris, France, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. In recent months, big banks like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup expanded their presence in the French capital, ushering in a new reality for the landscape of European banking. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last season, the NBA’s eyes were on France much of the year for a very different reason.

This coming season, the NBA will return to Paris with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets facing each other at the Accor Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage,” Nets GM Sean Marks said. “Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’s rich culture off the court.”

The NBA is sending two young and interesting teams to France. Brooklyn has Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and theoretically Ben Simmons. The Cavaliers are one of the more stacked young teams in the NBA led by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and others.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris,” Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in a statement. “This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime.”

The NBA held exhibition games in Paris for many years but in January 2020 played its first regular season game in the city (the Bucks beat the Hornets, 116-103). The NBA didn’t return to France for a couple of years due to COVID, then last season returned in January with the Bulls beating the Pistons.

The Paris game is the only official NBA game announced so far, although the NBA likely will return to Mexico City for a game, and possibly London. The Mavericks and Timberwolves will play a pair of preseason games in Abu Dhabi this October.

Mentions
Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers