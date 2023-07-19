Cavaliers, Nets headed to Paris for NBA regular season game in January

Last season, the NBA’s eyes were on France much of the year for a very different reason.

This coming season, the NBA will return to Paris with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets facing each other at the Accor Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage,” Nets GM Sean Marks said. “Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’s rich culture off the court.”

The NBA is sending two young and interesting teams to France. Brooklyn has Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and theoretically Ben Simmons. The Cavaliers are one of the more stacked young teams in the NBA led by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and others.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris,” Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in a statement. “This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime.”

The NBA held exhibition games in Paris for many years but in January 2020 played its first regular season game in the city (the Bucks beat the Hornets, 116-103). The NBA didn’t return to France for a couple of years due to COVID, then last season returned in January with the Bulls beating the Pistons.

The Paris game is the only official NBA game announced so far, although the NBA likely will return to Mexico City for a game, and possibly London. The Mavericks and Timberwolves will play a pair of preseason games in Abu Dhabi this October.