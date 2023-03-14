CHELSEA HOST EVERTON THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 18, AT 1:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO

First-Place Arsenal Host Crystal Palace this Sunday, Mar. 19, at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Midweek Matches Begin Tomorrow, Wed., Mar. 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET with Southampton-Brentford (USA Network) and Brighton & Hove Albion-Crystal Palace (Peacock)

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock this Saturday During 11 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 14, 2023 – Chelsea host Everton this Saturday, Mar. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Chelsea defeated Leicester City, 3-1, last weekend, marking the Blues’ second consecutive PL victory and their first league win on the road since October. Everton topped Brentford, 1-0, on Saturday and have 25 points this season, currently one point above of the relegation zone. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

Coverage this week begins tomorrow, Wed., Mar. 15, with Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by two matches at 3:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Brentford (USA Network) and Brighton & Hove Albion v. Crystal Palace (Peacock).

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday with Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into Nottingham Forest hosting Newcastle at 4 p.m. ET (USA Network).

This Saturday, Mar. 18, Premier League Mornings begins at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Four matches will be presented live Saturday at 11 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Tottenham (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Bournemouth (Peacock), Brentford v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following Chelsea-Everton on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) is Goal Zone at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Arsenal, who are five points ahead of second-place Manchester City, hosting Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Stephen Warnock will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Wednesday’s shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. On Friday, Ahmed Fareed hosts Premier League Live and Goal Zone with Mustoe and Higginbotham.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on "The 2 Robbies" podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe are joined by special guest former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs and discuss Arsenal's convincing win at Fulham, Bournemouth stunning Liverpool, and more.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., Mar. 15 3 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., Mar. 15 3:30 p.m. Southampton v. Brentford USA Network Wed., Mar. 15 3:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Crystal Palace Peacock Wed., Mar. 15 5:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Fri., Mar. 17 3 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Mar. 17 4 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle USA Network Fri., Mar. 17 6 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Mar. 18 10 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Mar. 18 11 a.m. Southampton v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 18 11 a.m. Aston Villa v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Mar. 18 11 a.m. Brentford v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Mar. 18 11 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leeds United Peacock Sat., Mar. 18 11 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Mar. 18 1 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Mar. 18 1:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 18 3:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Mar. 19 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Mar. 19 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Mar. 19 Noon Goal Zone USA Network

