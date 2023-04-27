CHICAGO CUBS VISIT MIAMI MARLINS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, APR. 30, AT 12:05 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET

Chris Vosters to Call His First Peacock MLB Sunday Leadoff Game, Joined in Booth by Tommy Hutton and Ryan Sweeney

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB First Baseman Gaby Sanchez

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 27, 2023 – Second baseman Nico Hoerner, who is third in the National League in hits, and the Chicago Cubs visit centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins from loanDepot Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff this Sunday, Apr. 30, at 12:05 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters will make his debut in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth, joined by analysts Tommy Hutton and Ryan Sweeney. Game analysis in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week will be provided by announcers from the participating teams.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Hutton played for the Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Expos from 1966-81. He is currently a Marlins analyst for Bally Sports Florida and returns to the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth after serving as an analyst on multiple Marlins games last season.

A nine-year MLB veteran as an outfielder from 2006-14, Sweeney spent two seasons with the Cubs (2013-14). Sweeney, who currently serves as a Cubs analyst on Marquee Sports Network, appeared as an analyst on MLB Sunday Leadoff last season for the Cubs-Phillies game on July 24, 2022.

Chisholm will be mic’d up to communicate with the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth in-game.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Nine-year MLB veteran and Miami native Gaby Sanchez, who spent five seasons with the Marlins (2008-12) and serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Florida, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Sanchez was named an All-Star in 2011 as a first baseman with the Marlins and returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff after serving as an analyst for two games last season.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., Apr. 30 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., Apr. 30 Cubs vs. Marlins 12:05 p.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Chris Vosters Analysts: Tommy Hutton and Ryan Sweeney Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Gaby Sanchez



Beginning last Sunday, April 23, when the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Colorado Rockies from Citizens Bank Park, Peacock will stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game live in 19 of 20 weeks. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 19 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. The package will include start times of 11:35 a.m. ET (six games), 12:05 p.m. ET (10 games), and 1:05 p.m. ET (three games).

The MLB Sunday Leadoff package began in 2022 with 18 exclusive Sunday morning games on Peacock, continuing NBC Sports’ storied baseball tradition. The first Major League Baseball television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York.

NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network. Additionally, from 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless Postseason moments.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about Peacock and MLB Sunday Leadoff, including how to sign up, click here .

2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff Schedule on Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup April 30 12:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins May 7 11:35 a.m. Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves* May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers *Simulstreams live on NBC and Peacock

