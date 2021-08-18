CHRISTIAN PULISIC & CHELSEA VISIT ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 22 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN & TELEMUNDO

NBC Sports Posts Most Watched Premier League Opening Weekend Since 2015 with Sunday’s Tottenham-Manchester City on NBCSN the Second Most-Watched Opening Weekend Cable Match Ever

Brighton & Hove Albion Host Watford this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Matchweek Concludes Monday, Aug. 24 as Leicester City visit West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Town of Brentford, South Dakota, Supports Brentford FC’s Premier League Debut Last Weekend, Part of NBC Sports’ Drive to Show Connection Between American Towns and PL Clubs

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 18, 2021 – Christian Pulisic and Chelsea visit Arsenal this Sunday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo, and Brighton & Hove Albion host Watford Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Chelsea topped Crystal Palace last weekend in their season-opener at Stamford Bridge as Pulisic scored his first goal of the season, while Arsenal look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Brentford last Friday. Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on Peacock, leading into Mohamed Salah and Liverpool hosting Burnley at 7:30 a.m. ET (Peacock).

Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Manchester City v. Norwich City (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Newcastle (NBCSN), Leeds United v. Everton (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Brentford (Peacock).

Then on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, Brighton & Hove Albion, following a 2-1 win at Burnley last weekend, host Watford, who topped Aston Villa, 3-2, in their season-opener. White and Le Saux will call the match live from American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Liam McHugh hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe. On Monday, McHugh will be joined by Howard and former Premier League footballer Danny Higginbotham.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. At 9 a.m. ET, Tottenham visit Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBCSN, Telemundo) and Bruno Fernandes, who scored a hat trick last weekend, and Manchester United travel to Southampton (Peacock). Following Arsenal-Chelsea (11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, Aug. 23, with Premier League Live at 2 pm. ET on NBCSN, followed by West Ham hosting Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Following the match is Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS CONNECTS AMERICAN TOWNS & PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS: BRENTFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA SUPPORTS BRENTFORD FC PL DEBUT

Last weekend as Brentford FC returned to the English first top flight for the first time since 1947, the people of Brentford, South Dakota – which is named after the English town – gathered to watch the Bees kick off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Click here to read more.

This initiative is part of NBC Sports’ season launch activation showcasing American towns with the same name, or other connections, embracing the Premier League and its clubs, which are based thousands of miles away.

NBC SPORTS POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND SINCE 2015

NBC Sports’ presentation of Opening Weekend of the Premier League season registered a Total Audience Delivery average of 628,000 viewers (across five Saturday-Sunday match windows) – marking the most-watched Opening Weekend since 2015 (694,000 TAD).

In addition, Tottenham-Manchester City on NBCSN last Sunday posted a Total Audience Delivery average of 818,000 viewers to rank No. 2 all-time among opening weekend cable matches in the U.S. (behind only Christian Pulisic’s PL debut, Manchester United-Chelsea, 8/11/19, 1.01 million).

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

“Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss the opening week of the 2021-22 Premier League season, including the impact full stadiums around the Premier League had on the atmosphere and results of the matches, Tottenham stunning Man City, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 2 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Aug. 21 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Brighton & Hove Albion v. Watford Sun., Aug. 22 9 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham Sun., Aug. 22 9 a.m. – Peacock Southampton v. Manchester United Sun., Aug. 22 11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Arsenal v. Chelsea Mon., Aug. 23 3 p.m. – NBCSN, Universo West Ham v. Leicester City

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is the NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of the Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Aug. 21 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sat., Aug. 21 7:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Burnley Peacock Sat., Aug. 21 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Newcastle NBCSN Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Norwich City USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Everton Peacock Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Aug. 21 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Watford NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Aug. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Aug. 22 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 22 9 a.m. Southampton v. Manchester United Peacock Sun., Aug. 22 11 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sun., Aug. 22 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Chelsea NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 22 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Mon., Aug. 23 2 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Mon., Aug. 23 3 p.m. West Ham v. Leicester City NBCSN, Universo Mon., Aug. 23 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN

–NBC SPORTS–