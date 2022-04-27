CHRISTIAN PULISIC & CHELSEA VISIT CRISTIANO RONALDO & MANCHESTER UNITED TOMORROW, THURS., APRIL 28 AT 2:45 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO

First-Place Manchester City Visit Leeds United this Saturday, April 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 27, 2022 – Christian Pulisic and third-place Chelsea visit Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United tomorrow, Thursday, April 28 at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this week.

Chelsea, who sit seven points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham, topped West Ham, 1-0, last weekend on Pulisic’s 90th-minute goal. Manchester United lost to Arsenal, 3-1, last weekend and are currently in sixth place, six points behind Arsenal for fourth place as the race for European qualification continues. This match was rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Thursday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows on USA Network, alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, April 30 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool visiting Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Liverpool enter the weekend one point behind leaders Manchester City with five matches remaining.

Following Newcastle-Liverpool, NBC Sports presents four matches live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Watford v. Burnley (USA Network), Aston Villa v. Norwich City (CNBC, Peacock, Universo), Southampton v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). Norwich City would officially be relegated with a loss and a Burnley win on Saturday. During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET multi-match windows, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, first-place Manchester City visit Leeds United on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Arlo White and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Elland Road. Saturday’s coverage concludes at 2:30 p.m. ET with Goal Zone on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, May 1, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by two matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Everton v. Chelsea (USA Network, Telemundo) and Harry Kane and fifth-place Tottenham v. Leicester City (Peacock).

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, West Ham host Arsenal on USA Network and Telemundo. White and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from London Stadium.

This weekend’s action concludes Monday, May 2 as Manchester United host Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool topping Everton, Arsenal taking down Manchester United, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 35 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Apr. 30 10 a.m. – USA Network Watford v. Burnley Sat., Apr. 30 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Leeds United v. Manchester City Sun., May 1 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Everton v. Chelsea Sun., May 1 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo West Ham v. Arsenal Mon., May 2 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Manchester United v. Brentford

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Thurs., Apr. 28 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., Apr. 28 2:45 p.m. Manchester United v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Thurs., Apr. 28 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Apr. 30 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 30 7:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 30 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 30 10 a.m. Watford v. Burnley USA Network Sat., Apr. 30 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Norwich City CNBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Apr. 30 10 a.m. Southampton v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 30 12:30 p.m. Leeds United v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Apr. 30 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., May 1 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., May 1 9 a.m. Everton v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 1 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Leicester City Peacock Sun., May 1 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., May 1 11:30 a.m. West Ham v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 1 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., May 2 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 2 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Brentford USA Network, Universo Mon., May 2 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

