CHRISTIAN PULISIC & FIRST-PLACE CHELSEA HOST CRISTIANO RONALDO & MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 28 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Leeds United Visit Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Second-Place Manchester City Host Fourth-Place West Ham in Top-Five Matchup Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock

Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor to Call Sunday’s Manchester City-West Ham Match in English Alongside Danny Higginbotham on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 23, 2021 – Christian Pulisic and first-place Chelsea host Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United this Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Chelsea defeated Leicester City, 3-0, on Saturday as Pulisic scored coming off the bench, notching his 15th career Premier League goal. The Blues are unbeaten in their past six PL matches and sit three points ahead of second-place Manchester City. Manchester United, who lost to Watford, 4-1, last weekend, take the field in the PL for the first time since the dismissal of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Michael Carrick, who played for Manchester United for 12 years from 2006-18, will lead the team as interim manager. Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge, and will report before and after the match from a pitch-side desk.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into fifth-place Arsenal hosting Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo.

Three matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Norwich City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBCSN), Mohamed Salah and third-place Liverpool v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo), and Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion host Leeds United on NBC, Peacock and Universo. White and Le Saux will call the action live from American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former U.S. Men’s National Team and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by four matches at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock: Brentford v. Everton, Burnley v. Tottenham, Leicester City v. Watford, and second-place Manchester City v. fourth-place West Ham.

The Manchester City v. West Ham match on Peacock will be called live by Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor alongside Danny Higginbotham. Manchester City v. West Ham will mark the second time Cantor calls a Premier League match in English after previously calling the Manchester United-Aston Villa match on Sept. 27.

During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET and Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET multi-match windows, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 13 Date Time (ET) Match Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. – Peacock Brentford v. Everton Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. – Peacock Burnley v. Tottenham Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. – Peacock Leicester City v. Watford Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. – Peacock Manchester City v. West Ham Sun., Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. – Peacock Chelsea v. Manchester United

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Nov. 27 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Nov. 27 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Newcastle NBCSN, Universo Sat., Nov. 27 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Nov. 27 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBCSN Sat., Nov. 27 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 27 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Nov. 27 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 27 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Nov. 27 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leeds United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Nov. 27 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC Sun., Nov. 28 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. Brentford v. Everton Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. Burnley v. Tottenham Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. Leicester City v. Watford Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. Manchester City v. West Ham Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 11 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Manchester United Peacock Sun., Nov. 28 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

