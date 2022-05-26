CINCINNATI REDS HOST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, MAY 29 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Famed Giants Broadcaster Jon Miller (Play-by-Play) to Call Sunday’s Game

Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin (Reds Analyst) & Shawn Estes (Giants Analyst) Join Miller in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth this Sunday

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Estes

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 26, 2022 – Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds host Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants from Great American Ballpark on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Esteemed play-by-play announcer Jon Miller, the voice of Giants baseball since 1997 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame 2010 Ford C. Frick Award winner, will call this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff game. Miller will be joined in the booth by Reds legend and broadcaster Barry Larkin and former Giants pitcher and NBC Sports Bay Area broadcaster Shawn Estes. Each week, the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth features local analysts from the participating teams. Jason Benetti will not call this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff game due to a schedule conflict (calling White Sox-Cubs on NBC Sports Chicago).

A 2012 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and 12-time All-Star shortstop, Larkin spent his entire 19-year career (1986-2004) with the Reds. He helped lead the Reds to a 1990 World Series title and was the 1995 National League MVP. Larkin was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2008 and his No. 11 jersey is retired by the club. Larkin currently serves as a Reds analyst on Bally Sports Ohio.

A 13-year MLB veteran as a starting pitcher, Estes spent seven seasons with the Giants (1995-2001). In 1997, Estes was named an All-Star and led San Francisco with a 19-5 record and a 3.18 ERA. The Giants honored Estes with a plaque on the team’s Wall of Fame in 2010. Estes currently serves as a co-host on NBC Sports Bay Area’s pre and postgame shows and is a game analyst on select Giants broadcasts.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Estes will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., May 29 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., May 29 Giants vs. Reds 11:30 a.m. Peacock

Play by Play: Jon Miller Analysts: Barry Larkin and Shawn Estes Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Estes



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





