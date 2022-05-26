 Skip navigation
CINCINNATI REDS HOST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, MAY 29 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

  
Published May 26, 2022 06:51 AM
mlb_sunday_leadoff

Famed Giants Broadcaster Jon Miller (Play-by-Play) to Call Sunday’s Game

Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin (Reds Analyst) & Shawn Estes (Giants Analyst) Join Miller in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth this Sunday

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Estes

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 26, 2022 – Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds host Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants from Great American Ballpark on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Esteemed play-by-play announcer Jon Miller, the voice of Giants baseball since 1997 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame 2010 Ford C. Frick Award winner, will call this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff game. Miller will be joined in the booth by Reds legend and broadcaster Barry Larkin and former Giants pitcher and NBC Sports Bay Area broadcaster Shawn Estes. Each week, the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth features local analysts from the participating teams. Jason Benetti will not call this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff game due to a schedule conflict (calling White Sox-Cubs on NBC Sports Chicago).

A 2012 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and 12-time All-Star shortstop, Larkin spent his entire 19-year career (1986-2004) with the Reds. He helped lead the Reds to a 1990 World Series title and was the 1995 National League MVP. Larkin was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2008 and his No. 11 jersey is retired by the club. Larkin currently serves as a Reds analyst on Bally Sports Ohio.

A 13-year MLB veteran as a starting pitcher, Estes spent seven seasons with the Giants (1995-2001). In 1997, Estes was named an All-Star and led San Francisco with a 19-5 record and a 3.18 ERA. The Giants honored Estes with a plaque on the team’s Wall of Fame in 2010. Estes currently serves as a co-host on NBC Sports Bay Area’s pre and postgame shows and is a game analyst on select Giants broadcasts.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Estes will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

DateShowTime (ET)Platform
Sun., May 29MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame11 a.m.Peacock
Sun., May 29Giants vs. Reds11:30 a.m.Peacock

Commentators:




    • Play by Play: Jon Miller

    • Analysts: Barry Larkin and Shawn Estes

    • Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed

    • Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Estes

Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, Roland-Garros tennis, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

DateTimeMatchup
May 2911:30 a.m. ETSan Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
June 511:30 a.m. ETDetroit Tigers at New York Yankees
June 1211:30 a.m. ETOakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
June 19Noon ETPhiladelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
June 26Noon ETNew York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3Noon ETKansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10Noon ETLos Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17Noon ETKansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates


