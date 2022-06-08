CLEVELAND GUARDIANS HOST OAKLAND ATHLETICS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 12 LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Dallas Braden (A’s Analyst) and Rick Manning (Guardians Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

Former World Series Champion Nick Swisher Returns as Pre- & Postgame Analyst Alongside NBC Sports Host Ahmed Fareed; Pregame Coverage Begins on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 8, 2022 – All-star Third baseman Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians host infielder Jed Lowrie and the Oakland Athletics from Progressive Field on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Dallas Braden (A’s analyst) and Rick Manning (Guardians analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Manning, a 13-year MLB veteran, spent eight-plus seasons (1975-83) with Cleveland and won a Gold Glove in 1976 as a centerfielder. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1972 MLB draft. Manning currently serves as a Guardians analyst for Bally Sports Great Lakes.

Braden spent all five seasons of his MLB career with Oakland as a starting pitcher from 2007-11. In 2010, Braden threw the 19th perfect game in MLB history in a 4-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Mother’s Day. Braden currently serves as an A’s analyst on NBC Sports California and was formerly an analyst on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and Monday Night Baseball broadcasts.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff for the third time this season and will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., June 12 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., June 12 Athletics vs. Guardians 11:30 a.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Dallas Braden and Rick Manning Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





