Cleveland reportedly to interview former head coaches James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson

Throughout their search to replace J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers have been looking at experienced NBA head coaches — this is a win-now team not looking to break in a new guy.

Enter this report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Cavaliers have gotten permission to speak with former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson (now a Warriors assistant) and former Hornets head coach James Borrego (now with the Pelicans) for their head coaching job.

ESPN Sources: Cleveland has been granted permission to interview Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans assistant James Borrego for head coaching job. Cavs are beginning expansive interview process that will include several more candidates. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2024

Atkinson is reported to be the frontrunner for this job. For four seasons, Atkinson was the head coach in Brooklyn during the depth of their rebuild, and he is credited with building a selfless, team-first culture and developing talents such as Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen — a group of “no-name” players who made the playoffs. Atkinson helped build a culture that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted to join. However, Atkinson didn’t mesh with the two stars and was quickly pushed out.

James Borrego is also in the mix for the Los Angeles Lakers job (where the buzz is that J.J. Redick is considered the frontrunner, but the process is ongoing as the entire front office tries to reach a consensus). Borrego is considered an offense-first coach — that’s why the Pelicans brought him in as an assistant and their offense improved three points per 100 possessions this season — who likes his teams to play fast and move the ball. That could be an interesting fit with Donovan Mitchell (assuming he signs an extension to stay in Cleveland), Evan Mobley, and the rest of an evolving Cavaliers roster.

There could be others in the mix in Cleveland, but if the team is looking for an experienced head coach, these are the two biggest names on the market.