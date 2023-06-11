 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Coaching carousel news, rumors: Charles Lee headed to Celtics

  
Published June 11, 2023 06:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

Orlando, FL - AUGUST 24: Assistant Coach Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks works with players before the game against the Orlando Magic during Round One, Game Four of the NBA Playoffs on August 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at The Field House. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

With the hiring of Darko Rajaković in Toronto , all six head coaching vacancies in the NBA this offseason have been filled.

However, that has not stopped the assistant coach carousel around the league. Here is the latest.

• Charles Lee, who was Mike Budenholzer’s right-hand man in Milwaukee plus was a finalist for the Pistons and Raptors jobs, is now headed to Joe Mazzulla’s bench in Boston, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a smart hire by the Celtics, picking up maybe the best assistant on the board to go on their retooled staff.

That puts two experienced assistant coaches, Lee and Sam Cassell, next to Mazzulla on the bench to provide some more experienced voices and direction. It’s a noted change from the thrown-together staff from last season in Boston (a rushed process after Ime Udoka was suspended).

Bringing Rajaković to Toronto may tip their hand on future plans. It’s something Eric Koreen talked about at The Athletic .

Rajakovic has spent the majority of his time in player development, and that appears to be at the forefront of what the Raptors are thinking. However the team chooses to pivot, Rajakovic is someone who will put internal growth at the forefront. With that having stalled over the past few seasons, a new set of eyes to oversee things is huge. He has the skill set to be with the Raptors amid a re-tooling, with a focus on youth.

Other front offices have been circling to see if the Raptors wanted to change course to a younger roster and maybe move on from Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby. Don’t expect that to be an immediate fire sale, but it’s something to watch.

• Longtime Kings’ assistant Bobby Jackson is headed to Philadelphia to join Nick Nurse’s staff there, reports Marc Stein in his latest substack newsletter .

• Stein added that Adam Harrington, the shooting coach long tied to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, may be headed to Phoenix. That would not be a surprise.