 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut v Iowa
Iowa vs South Carolina 36-36 LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
nbc_pl_shuchehl_240407.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Chelsea MWK 32
nbc_pl_shuche_mcburniegoal_240407.jpg
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut v Iowa
Iowa vs South Carolina 36-36 LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
nbc_pl_shuchehl_240407.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Chelsea MWK 32
nbc_pl_shuche_mcburniegoal_240407.jpg
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coaching change in Detroit? If so, Monty Williams reportedly not open to buyout

  
Published April 7, 2024 03:43 PM
Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 5: Cade Cunningham #2 and Head Coach Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons talk during the game against the Miami Heat on March 5, 2024 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Pistons owner Tom Gores didn’t want to do what Charlotte and Washington are about to do this summer: Hire a younger, player-development focused coach to help rebuild his team. He wanted to make a splash and get a guy who would “change the culture.” Gores wanted Monty Williams, who planned to take a year off from coaching after being let go by the Suns. Gores backed up the Brinks truck and gave Williams an offer he could not refuse: Five years, $78.5 million.

The results? For the second straight season the Pistons will have the worst record in the NBA — a season with a 28-game losing streak at one point. While injuries and roster building issues unquestionably played a role in that, this is a team that is bottom six in offense and defense, there was no culture shift, and there have been plenty of people talking around the league about Williams’ fit in Detroit.

There has been speculation the Pistons might want to move on from Williams, but Williams, for his part, wants no part of a buyout, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

For now, at the bottom of the standings, there has been ongoing speculation among rival front offices about a potential change atop Detroit’s organizational chart following the Pistons’ strugglesome campaign. At this juncture, according to one source with knowledge of the situation, there is no expectation that Williams would be open to any buyout of his six-year, $78.5 million contract.

Three quick thoughts here:

• Why should Williams take less in a buyout? Detroit put the money on the table, there is no reason for Williams not to be paid for the contract he signed.

• Fischer’s phrasing — “a potential change atop Detroit’s organizational chart” — suggests that team general manager Troy Weaver could be on the hot seat. However, Weaver’s contract extension kicks in next season as well, and he is not taking a buyout discount to walk away, either. If Gores wants a true organizational change, he’s got to eat at least one of those deals (that or bring in someone expensive over them in the hierarchy).

• It comes down to Gores — is he willing to eat some big checks and also check his ego and admit his mistake? There is a vibe in league circles he might be willing to do all of that with Williams and move on. The choice is that or run it all back for another season and — after an ugly 13-win season with a 28-game losing streak — see if things will be different next season.

Mentions
Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons Monty-Williams.jpg Monty Williams