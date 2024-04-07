Coaching change in Detroit? If so, Monty Williams reportedly not open to buyout

Pistons owner Tom Gores didn’t want to do what Charlotte and Washington are about to do this summer: Hire a younger, player-development focused coach to help rebuild his team. He wanted to make a splash and get a guy who would “change the culture.” Gores wanted Monty Williams, who planned to take a year off from coaching after being let go by the Suns. Gores backed up the Brinks truck and gave Williams an offer he could not refuse: Five years, $78.5 million.

The results? For the second straight season the Pistons will have the worst record in the NBA — a season with a 28-game losing streak at one point. While injuries and roster building issues unquestionably played a role in that, this is a team that is bottom six in offense and defense, there was no culture shift, and there have been plenty of people talking around the league about Williams’ fit in Detroit.

There has been speculation the Pistons might want to move on from Williams, but Williams, for his part, wants no part of a buyout, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

For now, at the bottom of the standings, there has been ongoing speculation among rival front offices about a potential change atop Detroit’s organizational chart following the Pistons’ strugglesome campaign. At this juncture, according to one source with knowledge of the situation, there is no expectation that Williams would be open to any buyout of his six-year, $78.5 million contract.

Three quick thoughts here:

• Why should Williams take less in a buyout? Detroit put the money on the table, there is no reason for Williams not to be paid for the contract he signed.

• Fischer’s phrasing — “a potential change atop Detroit’s organizational chart” — suggests that team general manager Troy Weaver could be on the hot seat. However, Weaver’s contract extension kicks in next season as well, and he is not taking a buyout discount to walk away, either. If Gores wants a true organizational change, he’s got to eat at least one of those deals (that or bring in someone expensive over them in the hierarchy).

• It comes down to Gores — is he willing to eat some big checks and also check his ego and admit his mistake? There is a vibe in league circles he might be willing to do all of that with Williams and move on. The choice is that or run it all back for another season and — after an ugly 13-win season with a 28-game losing streak — see if things will be different next season.

