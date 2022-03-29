CRISTIANO RONALDO & MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 2 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO

Match Coverage Begins with Second-Place Liverpool Hosting Watford this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network & Universo; First-Place Manchester City Visit Burnley Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock During Five-Match Window Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Leeds United Head Coach Jesse Marsch Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Sunday, April 3 on Peacock

“The 2 Robbies” Podcast, Featuring Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, Celebrates Women’s History with Special Episode

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 29, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United host Leicester City this Saturday, April 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United defeated Tottenham, 3-2, in their most recent Premier League match on March 12 as Ronaldo scored a hat trick. Leicester City topped Brentford, 2-1, on March 20. Arlo White and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, followed by Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool hosting Watford at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Liverpool, who have won their past nine PL matches, sit one point behind first-place Manchester City at the top of the table.

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Chelsea v. Brentford (USA Network), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa (CNBC, Peacock, Universo), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Norwich City (Peacock), Burnley v. Manchester City (Peacock), and Leeds United v. Southampton (Peacock). During the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, April 3, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by West Ham v. Everton at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network, Telemundo). Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, Harry Kane and Tottenham host Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. White and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, the third American to manage in the Premier League, this Sunday on Peacock.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, April 4 with fourth-place Arsenal visiting Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. On Monday, Paul Burmeister hosts alongside Howard and Mustoe.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. As part of NBC Sports’ celebration of women’s history, ”The 2 Robbies” podcast is releasing a series of episodes featuring interviews with Karen Carney, the Women of Watford hosted by Hornets defender, Christian Kabasele, Norwich City’s Head of Emerging Talent, Mariela Nisotaki, Premier League referee, Sian Massey-Ellis, and Tottenham performance psychologist, Helen Richardson-Walsh. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe present an interview with Kabasele and an interview with Nisotaki. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 31 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. – USA Network Chelsea v. Brentford Sat., Apr. 2 12:30 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Manchester United v. Leicester City Sun., Apr. 3 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo West Ham v. Everton Sun., Apr. 3 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Tottenham v. Newcastle Mon., Apr. 4 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Apr. 2 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 2 7:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Watford USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 2 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Brentford USA Network Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Aston Villa CNBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Norwich City Peacock Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. Burnley v. Manchester City Peacock Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Apr. 2 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 2 12:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Leicester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 2 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Apr. 3 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 3 9 a.m. West Ham v. Everton USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 3 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Apr. 3 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 3 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Apr. 3 2:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Mon., Apr. 4 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Apr. 4 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Mon., Apr. 4 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

