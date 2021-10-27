CRISTIANO RONALDO & MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT HARRY KANE & TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 30 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & UNIVERSO

Ronaldo Makes First-Ever Domestic League Appearance on U.S. Broadcast TV; Special One-Hour Goal Zone on NBC & Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thierry Henry Joins Robbie Earle on New Inside the Mind this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Following Tottenham-Manchester United

Matchweek Begins Saturday, Oct. 30 as Arsenal Visit Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 27, 2021 – Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United visit Harry Kane and Tottenham this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Saturday’s match marks Ronaldo’s first-ever domestic league appearance on U.S. broadcast television as Manchester United look to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Liverpool. Tottenham have won two of their past three matches. Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following Tottenham-Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday is a special one-hour Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Then at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joins Robbie Earle on a new episode of Inside the Mind.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into Jamie Vardy and Leicester City hosting Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN, Universo). Vardy has scored seven goals this season, second-most in the Premier League behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (10 goals).

Five matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Manchester City v. Crystal Palace (NBCSN), Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion (USA Network, Universo), Newcastle v. Chelsea (Peacock), Burnley v. Brentford (Peacock), and Watford v. Southampton (Peacock).

Also during Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former U.S. Men’s National Team and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by Norwich City hosting Leeds United at 10 a.m. ET (NBCSN). Then at 12:30 p.m. ET, fourth-place West Ham visit Aston Villa on NBCSN and Telemundo. White and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Villa Park.

The weekend’s coverage concludes Monday, Nov. 1 as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 6 p.m. ET.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

“INSIDE THE MIND” OF THIERRY HENRY

Robbie Earle hosts the next edition of Inside the Mind and speaks with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The interview will be presented this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Tottenham-Manchester United, and will be available on the Premier League on NBC Sports YouTube channel.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe react to Liverpool’s 5-0 victory at Manchester United, and more, from the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Los Angeles. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em :

Match Week 10 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion Sat., Oct. 30 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Tottenham v. Manchester United Sun., Oct. 31 10 a.m. – NBCSN Norwich City v. Leeds United Sun., Oct. 31 12:30 p.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Aston Villa v. West Ham Mon., Nov. 1 4 p.m. – NBCSN, Universo Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 30 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Oct. 30 7:30 a.m. Leicester City v. Arsenal NBCSN, Universo Sat., Oct. 30 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Crystal Palace NBCSN Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Chelsea Peacock Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Burnley v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Watford v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 30 12 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Oct. 30 12:30 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 30 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 30 3:30 p.m. Inside the Mind: Thierry Henry NBC Sun., Oct. 31 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Oct. 31 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Leeds United NBCSN Sun., Oct. 31 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN Sun., Oct. 31 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. West Ham NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 31 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Mon., Nov. 1 3 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Mon., Nov. 1 4 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton NBCSN, Universo Mon., Nov. 1 6 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN

