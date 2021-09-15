CRISTIANO RONALDO & MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 19 AT 9 A.M. ET ON NBCSN & TELEMUNDO

Matchweek Begins this Friday as Leeds United Visit Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo

Aston Villa Host Everton Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock & Universo

Tottenham Host London Rivals Chelsea this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock; NBC Sports’ On-Site Production to Support Zero Carbon Initiative of Sky Sports and Tottenham

NBC Sports & Premier League Head to Los Angeles for “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Festival on October 23-24

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 15, 2021 – Cristiano Ronaldo and first-place Manchester United visit West Ham on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo, and Aston Villa host unbeaten Everton this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Ronaldo made his return to Manchester United last weekend, netting a brace in Man United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford. West Ham look to stay unbeaten this season following their 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is tied for the Premier League lead with four goals this season, while Paul Pogba leads the league in assists with seven.

Fourth-place Everton topped Burnley, 3-1, on Monday, and Aston Villa look to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea last weekend. Arlo White and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Villa Park.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway this Friday at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, leading into Newcastle hosting Leeds United at 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN and Universo).

On Saturday, Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by Brentford visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo.

Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Manchester City v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo), Burnley v. Arsenal (NBCSN), Liverpool v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Norwich City v. Watford (Peacock).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe. On Friday, Ahmed Fareed hosts alongside Howard and Mustoe.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into two matches at 9 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Manchester United (NBCSN, Telemundo) and Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leicester City (Peacock).

At 11:30 a.m. ET, Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea, who sit in second place, on Peacock. White and Dixon will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. NBC Sports’ on-site production of the match will support the zero carbon (#GameZero) initiative by Sky Sports and Tottenham, streamlining production personnel at the grounds, and utilizing electrical and bicycle transport to the match for on-air and production staff.

The weekend’s coverage concludes Sunday with Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE HEAD TO LOS ANGELES FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON OCTOBER 23-24

NBC Sports and the Premier League take the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival to the West Coast for the first time, travelling to Los Angeles, Calif., on October 23-24, 2021. The two-day fan festival will take place at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – home to two Olympic Games (1932 and 1984) and two Super Bowls (I and VII).

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford in style with a brace, Crystal Palace stunning Tottenham with a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 5 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Manchester City v. Southampton Sat., Sept. 18 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Aston Villa v. Everton Sun., Sept. 19 9 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo West Ham v. Manchester United Sun., Sept. 19 9 a.m. – Peacock Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leicester City Sun., Sept. 19 11:30 a.m. – Peacock Tottenham v. Chelsea

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Sept. 17 2 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Fri., Sept. 17 3 p.m. Newcastle v. Leeds United NBCSN, Universo Fri., Sept. 17 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Sat., Sept. 18 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Sept. 18 7:30 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brentford NBCSN, Universo Sat., Sept. 18 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. Burnley v. Arsenal NBCSN Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Sept. 18 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Watford Peacock Sat., Sept. 18 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Everton NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Sept. 19 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Sept. 19 9 a.m. West Ham v. Manchester United NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 19 9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leicester City Peacock Sun., Sept. 19 11 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sun., Sept. 19 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Chelsea Peacock Sun., Sept. 19 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock





