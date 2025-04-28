Damian Lillard leaves game after non-contact leg injury, he is feared to have torn his Achilles

“It’s not very promising…" Doc Rivers said of Damian Lillard’s Game 4 leg injury. “I feel bad for him. The guy tried to come back for his team.”

Midway through the first quarter, Damian Lillard went down with a non-contact leg injury. He was helped off the court and did not return to the Bucks’ eventual loss to the Pacers.

It is feared to be a torn Achilles, reports Chris Haynes. If that is the case, Lillard will miss most, if not all, of next season.

Lillard, 34, is a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player who was part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists a game this season.