 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 149th Preakness-Workouts
Derby winner Mystik Dan draws No. 5 post for Preakness. Bob Baffert’s Muth opens as the favorite
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One
Jimmy Dunne resigns from PGA Tour policy board: ‘My role is utterly superfluous’
Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 15
2024 Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 149th Preakness-Workouts
Derby winner Mystik Dan draws No. 5 post for Preakness. Bob Baffert’s Muth opens as the favorite
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day One
Jimmy Dunne resigns from PGA Tour policy board: ‘My role is utterly superfluous’
Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 15
2024 Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Donovan Mitchell out for Cavaliers’ must-win Game 4 due to a calf injury

  
Published May 13, 2024 06:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 09: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell has been on the bench 24 minutes in the three games against Boston, and Cleveland is -31 in those minutes with an offensive rating of 68.9.

Cleveland will be without Donovan Mitchell for a full 48 minutes in a critical Game 4 on Monday night. Mitchell is out with a strained calf, the team announced (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story). Cleveland is down 2-1 in the series, and if it drops Game 5 coming back against the deep, No. 1 seed Celtics would be an insurmountable task.

Mitchell’s calf started bothering him in the fourth quarter of Game 3, and the team monitored the situation (he was officially questionable for Game 4). Mitchell was not at shootaround during the day, nor was he seen warming up pregame. Here is what Bickerstaff said pregame, via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid.

“He wants to play. He’ll do everything in his power to play. But, like we do with all our guys, if they can’t put themselves in a position to protect themselves, we won’t let them play.”

Mitchell has averaged 31.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a game while shooting 53.3% from 3 in this series. Mitchell has been the primary shot creator and the focus of the Celtics defense for three games, now that spotlight will shift to Darius Garland. Caris LeVert will move into the starting lineup for Mitchell. Jarrett Allen also remains out for Cleveland.

Beyond Game 4, these playoffs were important to the Cavaliers keeping Mitchell long-term. Mitchell has one year left on his contract at $35.4 million, and this summer, the Cavaliers will put a max contract extension on the table for four years and an estimated $199 million. Will Mitchell sign it and stay in Cleveland as the centerpiece of their team? If he does not, the Cavaliers will be forced to consider trading him, and the trade buzz around Mitchell is already real.

Mentions
Donovan Mitchell.png Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics