 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Waiver Wire: Quentin Grimes and Keon Ellis are among the priority adds
Alex Condon
Alex Condon’s ‘wheeling and dealing’ has No. 5 Florida closing in on a No. 1 seed in March Madness
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his request to Blue Jays was for less than $600 million

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lalvbos_250307.jpg
Celtics can exploit Lakers’ weaknesses
nbc_roto_memdal_250307.jpg
Grizzlies to cruise past ‘problematic’ Mavericks
nbc_roto_phxvden_250307.jpg
Suns could have slight edge against Nuggets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Waiver Wire: Quentin Grimes and Keon Ellis are among the priority adds
Alex Condon
Alex Condon’s ‘wheeling and dealing’ has No. 5 Florida closing in on a No. 1 seed in March Madness
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his request to Blue Jays was for less than $600 million

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lalvbos_250307.jpg
Celtics can exploit Lakers’ weaknesses
nbc_roto_memdal_250307.jpg
Grizzlies to cruise past ‘problematic’ Mavericks
nbc_roto_phxvden_250307.jpg
Suns could have slight edge against Nuggets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Draymond Green tries to walk back remarks about Karl-Anthony Towns missing game vs. Warriors

  
Published March 7, 2025 12:30 PM

The appeal of Draymond Green the media personality and podcaster is that he’s unfiltered — he’s going to tell you what he’s really thinking. Even if that is ripping the NBA All-Star Game and its format while on the All-Star Game broadcast.

Unfiltered can lead to some uniformed and unfortunate takes that get walked back. Case in point, after Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Knicks loss to the Warriors for “personal reasons,” Green said this on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis:

“Some would say he [Towns] didn’t play because Jimmy [Butler] was in the building. They say KAT didn’t play because Jimmy came into town, and you know him and Jimmy had the infamous practice in Minnesota.”

It was soon leaked in KAT’s defense that he was at the funeral of a family friend.

“This is one of those moments where I had to be there for my family and be there for the kids that lost somebody really special to them,” Towns said Thursday, via the Associated Press.

When he found out, Green was walking back his comments.

“That’s unfortunate, I’m sorry to hear that. That sucks,” Green said to the AP. “But my comments that I made were, you know, ‘People, what I heard was this.’ That’s what I heard. So I do send my well wishes to him and his family.

“It’s inevitable, we all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it in the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate, you never wish that on anybody, but ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis’ must go on.”

Mentions
KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks