Draymond Green tries to walk back remarks about Karl-Anthony Towns missing game vs. Warriors

The appeal of Draymond Green the media personality and podcaster is that he’s unfiltered — he’s going to tell you what he’s really thinking. Even if that is ripping the NBA All-Star Game and its format while on the All-Star Game broadcast.

Unfiltered can lead to some uniformed and unfortunate takes that get walked back. Case in point, after Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Knicks loss to the Warriors for “personal reasons,” Green said this on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis:

“Some would say he [Towns] didn’t play because Jimmy [Butler] was in the building. They say KAT didn’t play because Jimmy came into town, and you know him and Jimmy had the infamous practice in Minnesota.”

It was soon leaked in KAT’s defense that he was at the funeral of a family friend.

“This is one of those moments where I had to be there for my family and be there for the kids that lost somebody really special to them,” Towns said Thursday, via the Associated Press.

When he found out, Green was walking back his comments.

“That’s unfortunate, I’m sorry to hear that. That sucks,” Green said to the AP. “But my comments that I made were, you know, ‘People, what I heard was this.’ That’s what I heard. So I do send my well wishes to him and his family.

“It’s inevitable, we all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it in the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate, you never wish that on anybody, but ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis’ must go on.”

