Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in final round of HGV TOC
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four
No repeat of last week as McIlroy repeats in Dubai
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions season opener at Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteintrippier_240121.jpg
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
nbc_pl_ornsteinberrada_240124.jpg
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
nbc_pl_manuberrada_240121.jpg
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander making history with their 30+ point games this season

  
Published January 21, 2024 09:18 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the third quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 20, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the frontrunners for MVP. The duo is making history with their scoring as they chase that award — and wins for their respective teams.

Embiid scored 33 points Sunday in the 76ers win over the Hornets, and with that became only the third player in NBA history to score 30+ points in 20 consecutive games played.

Those other two players? Wilt Chamberlain four times (including a 65-game streak) and James Harden, in his peak Rockets years (2018-19) when he did it for 32 consecutive games.

Embiid has been dominant when he’s played this season, and the thing most likely to hold him back from a repeat is not getting to the NBA’s new 65-game threshold to qualify.

Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t look like he will have that problem (he’s missed just one game this season) and had 33 points to help lead OKC in a showdown of the top two teams in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander is making some scoring history of his own.

Both Embiid and SGA are doing all this scoring in the name of winning — these aren’t empty stats, their teams are top three in their conference.

Both of these streaks could keep going for a while.

Mentions
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.png Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers