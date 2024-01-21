Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander making history with their 30+ point games this season

Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the frontrunners for MVP. The duo is making history with their scoring as they chase that award — and wins for their respective teams.

Embiid scored 33 points Sunday in the 76ers win over the Hornets, and with that became only the third player in NBA history to score 30+ points in 20 consecutive games played.

Joel Embiid recorded his 20th-straight game of 30+ PTS in the Sixers' win in Charlotte!



33 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

3 BLK

Those other two players? Wilt Chamberlain four times (including a 65-game streak) and James Harden, in his peak Rockets years (2018-19) when he did it for 32 consecutive games.

Embiid has been dominant when he’s played this season, and the thing most likely to hold him back from a repeat is not getting to the NBA’s new 65-game threshold to qualify.

Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t look like he will have that problem (he’s missed just one game this season) and had 33 points to help lead OKC in a showdown of the top two teams in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander is making some scoring history of his own.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the 8th player in NBA history to record 30 games of 30+ points in their first 41 games of the season, joining:



Wilt Chamberlain (5x)

Michael Jordan (2x)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Nate Archibald

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Luka Doncic

Both Embiid and SGA are doing all this scoring in the name of winning — these aren’t empty stats, their teams are top three in their conference.

Both of these streaks could keep going for a while.