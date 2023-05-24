EVERTON -- IN ENGLAND’S TOP-FLIGHT SINCE 1954 -- LOOK TO AVOID RELEGATION; ALL 10 “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 28 AT 11:30 A.M. ET

Peacock to Live Stream All 10 “Championship Sunday” Matches for the First Time

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard On-Location at Goodison Park Ahead of Everton-Bournemouth

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During 10-Match Window this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Premier League Champions Manchester City Visit Brighton & Hove Albion TODAY at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; Fourth-Place Manchester United Host Chelsea Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 24, 2023 – NBC Sports concludes a thrilling Premier League season with “Championship Sunday,” featuring all 10 matches presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 28, at 11:30 a.m. ET, on Peacock and the networks of NBCUniversal.

Headlining Sunday’s slate of matches, which will all be presented live on Peacock for the first time , is Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United fighting to avoid relegation. In total, Peacock will present 30+ hours of “Championship Sunday” coverage.

In the relegation fight, Everton – who are two points clear of the relegation zone with 33 points and have been in England’s top-flight every season since 1954 – host Bournemouth on USA Network and Peacock. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the Everton-Bournemouth match live from Goodison Park. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

Leicester City (v. West Ham on SYFY and Peacock) and Leeds United (v. Tottenham on CNBC and Peacock) currently sit in 18th and 19th place, respectively, with 31 points (Southampton has been relegated with 24 points in 20th place).

Also among the 10 live matches on Sunday, fourth-place Manchester United host Fulham (Bravo, Peacock) and fifth-place Liverpool visit Southampton (Peacock). Manchester United, who have a match in hand over Liverpool, are currently three points ahead of the Reds for fourth place.

Sunday’s action begins with a special two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network as NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show will travel to the U.K. to host the Championship Sunday shows live on-site. Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows from a pitchside desk at Everton’s Goodison Park alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Sunday’s show from Goodison Park will mark the first time NBC Sports’ studio show will be on-site for a match with relegation implications.

The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday, Goal Zone airs at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock and continues at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, featuring the MiB American Football Awards with Rebecca Lowe, streams on Peacock Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Midweek coverage begins this afternoon with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET leading into Premier League champions Manchester City – who clinched the PL title last weekend for the third consecutive season and fifth time in the past six seasons – visiting Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Tomorrow, Thurs., May 25, Manchester United host Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. With a draw or victory against Chelsea tomorrow, Manchester United would secure fourth place.

Lowe hosts today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Earle and Mustoe. Ahmed Fareed hosts tomorrow shows alongside Earle and Howard.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City winning their third straight Premier League title, Arsenal dropping points again, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., May 24 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., May 24 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Wed., May 24 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Thurs., May 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Thurs., May 25 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Chelsea Peacock Thurs., May 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., May 28 9:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., May 28 10:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Everton v. Bournemouth USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Leeds United v. Tottenham CNBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Leicester City v. West Ham SYFY, Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Fulham Bravo, Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Brentford v. Manchester City Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Newcastle Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Southampton v. Liverpool Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., May 28 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 28 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., May 28 3:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock

