EVERTON VISIT FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 29, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & UNIVERSO

Premier League Leading Goal Scorer Erling Haaland and Second-Place Manchester City Visit Leicester City Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 26, 2022 – Everton visit Fulham this Saturday, October 29, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Everton topped Crystal Palace, 3-0, last weekend. Fulham, who sit in seventh place with 18 points in 12 matches, defeated Leeds United, 3-2, last weekend for their second consecutive PL victory. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrović has scored nine goals this season, third-most in the Premier League. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, followed by Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland (17 goals in 11 matches) and second-place Manchester City visiting Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Five matches will take place live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Newcastle v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Tottenham (Peacock), Brentford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Southampton (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Bournemouth-Tottenham match live in Spanish. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following Fulham-Everton on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo) is Mohamed Salah and Liverpool hosting Leeds United at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Arsenal-Nottingham Forest live from Emirates Stadium.

The weekend’s match coverage concludes Sunday with Manchester United hosting West Ham at 12:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:15 p.m. ET on USA Network. Drury and Lee Dixon will call the Manchester United-West Ham match live from Old Trafford.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle is joined by Tim Howard to discuss Arsenal stumbling as Manchester City gain pace, Newcastle topping Tottenham, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. – Peacock Newcastle v. Aston Villa Sat., Oct. 29 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Fulham v. Everton Sat., Oct. 29 2:45 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Liverpool v. Leeds United Sun., Oct. 30 10 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest Sun., Oct. 30 12:15 p.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester United v. West Ham

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 29 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 29 7:30 a.m. Leicester City v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 29 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Tottenham Peacock Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. Brentford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Oct. 29 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 29 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 29 12:30 p.m. Fulham v. Everton NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 29 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 29 2:45 p.m. Liverpool v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sun., Oct. 30 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Oct. 30 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 30 12:15 p.m. Manchester United v. West Ham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 30 2:15 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–