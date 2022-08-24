Harry Kane and Tottenham Visit Nottingham Forest Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock During Five-Match Window Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, Including Matchup of Unbeatens as Leeds United Visit Brighton & Hove Albion

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 24, 2022 – First-place Arsenal host Fulham this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal, who are the only club to win all three of their matches this season, topped Bournemouth, 3-0, last weekend behind two goals from Martin Ødegaard. Fulham defeated Brentford, 3-2, behind Aleksandar Mitrović’s 90th minute game-winner last weekend, marking the club’s first victory of the season. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Southampton hosting Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Manchester United earned their first Premier League victory under new manager Erik ten Hag on Monday with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Five matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leeds United (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Everton (Peacock), Chelsea v. Leicester City (Peacock), Liverpool v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Manchester City v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Manchester City-Crystal Palace match live in Spanish with Copan Alvarez and Carlos Hermosillo calling the action. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of Aston Villa hosting West Ham (USA Network and Telemundo) and Newcastle visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET.

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Harry Kane and unbeaten Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Jim Beglin will call the match live on USA Network. This weekend’s coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

Following is the NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Aug. 27 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 27 7:30 a.m. Southampton v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 27 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Brentford v. Everton Peacock Sat., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 27 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Fulham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Aug. 28 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Aug. 28 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. West Ham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 28 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Newcastle Peacock Sun., Aug. 28 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Aug. 28 11:30 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 28 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

