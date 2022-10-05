FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 9, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO

Harry Kane and Tottenham Visit Brighton & Hove Albion in Top-Four Matchup Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

PL Leading Goal Scorer Erling Haaland and Second-Place Manchester City Host Southampton Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 5, 2022 – First-place Arsenal host Liverpool this Sunday, October 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal defeated Tottenham, 3-1, on Saturday in the North London Derby and maintain a one-point lead over Manchester City for first place in the PL. Gabriel Jesus scored last weekend against Tottenham and is tied for fourth in the Premier League with four goals this season. Liverpool drew Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-3, on Saturday as Roberto Firmino netted a brace. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday at 9 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, followed by four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Brentford (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Leicester City (Peacock), Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), and Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland (14 goals in eight matches) and Manchester City v. Southampton (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Chelsea-Wolves match in Spanish. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

As Manchester City host Southampton this weekend, Haaland, who scored a hat trick in Manchester City’s 6-3 win over Manchester United last weekend, became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat trick in three straight home appearances. His 14 goals are the most by a player though their first eight appearances in a Premier League season.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Harry Kane and third-place Tottenham visit fourth-place Brighton & Hove Albion on NBC, Peacock and Universo in a matchup of top-four clubs. Tottenham lost to Arsenal, 3-1, last weekend and Brighton & Hove Albion drew Liverpool, 3-3. Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from American Express Community Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by two matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leeds United (USA Network) and West Ham v. Fulham (CNBC and Telemundo). Following Arsenal-Liverpool (11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network and Telemundo) is Manchester United visiting Everton at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnick will call Everton-Manchester United live.

The week’s coverage concludes on Monday with Nottingham Forest hosting Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE TO BRING “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL TO PHILADELPHIA ON OCTOBER 15-16

NBC Sports and the Premier League are traveling to Philadelphia for the next Premier League Mornings Live fan festival, on October 15-16. The two-day fan festival will take place at Dilworth Park, located outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall in Center City, and features live action from nine Premier League fixtures presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo.

Click here for more information.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal topping Tottenham to stay top of the table, Manchester City dominating Manchester United, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Oct. 8 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham Sun., Oct. 9 9 a.m. – USA Network Crystal Palace v. Leeds United Sun., Oct. 9 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Arsenal v. Liverpool Sun., Oct. 9 2 p.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Everton v. Manchester United Mon., Oct. 10 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 8 9 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 8 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Brentford USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 8 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 8 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 8 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Oct. 9 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Oct. 9 9 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Leeds United USA Network Sun., Oct. 9 9 a.m. West Ham v. Fulham CNBC, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 9 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Oct. 9 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 9 1:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Oct. 9 2 p.m. Everton v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 9 4 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Oct. 10 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Oct. 10 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa USA Network, Universo Mon., Oct. 10 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–